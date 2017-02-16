‘’American Horror Story’ Season 7 Will Be Based On 2016 Presidential Election; Will US Politics Become New Horror Plot?

Fans might find the theme of the next season of "American Horror Story" bit bizarre. Apparently, the next installment of the famed horror series will cover the 2016 election.

According to Us Weekly, showrunner of "American Horror Story", Ryan Murphy recently revealed on "Watch What Happens Live" that Season 7 will be based on the 2016 presidential election.

When Murphy was asked whether there will be a character based on Donald Trump or not, the showrunner said maybe there will. Fans are now speculating if politics will be the new horror element in the show.

Advertisement

According to Vanity Fair, recently the series FX chief John Landgraf revealed that Murphy has a really innovative idea of the next season of "American Horror Story." Marketing and promotion of the upcoming season will be based on that idea.

"I don't have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through," Murphy stated while talking about "American Horror Story." "I think that will be interesting for a lot of people."

Murphy also added that season 7 will be a crossover between previous "American Horror Story" seasons Murder House and Coven together. Now adding political drama to the mix is going to be very interesting.

It has been already confirmed that Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson will be returning in "American Horror Story" season 7. It's not clear which characters those two actors will be playing.

It is yet to be revealed exactly how 2016 political election will be featured in the "American Horror Story" season 7. Fans are speculating that the season might go in the direction of political drama.

Also, questions are being raised about whether Donald Trump and the presidential election will be literal or more of a symbolical depiction. One thing is for sure, "American Horror Story" Season 7 is going to be huge.