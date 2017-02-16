Microsoft Asks For 'Digital Geneva Convention' To Ensure Protection From Global Threat Of Cyberattacks

With the growing world of technology, a terrible threat that has taken many stakes out of its order is the fear of hacking. The rate of cyber crimes alongside the number of hackers is increasing more and more day after day. To protect the nation-states from this massive evil, Microsoft is now asking each and every tech entity to come forward and pledge unitedly for a war against this intolerable cyber attacks.

According to Reuters, Microsoft President & Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith on Tuesday asked all countries to stand as one and only global force to stop state-sponsored hacking. He further stated that all nation needs to form some terms and regulations to protect civilians from such digital crimes and thereby all of the nations needs to take an oath to protect neutrality against cyber crimes. He also urged to create a global community which will serve to ensure protection from these digital evils.

He stated in a blog post "We need a Digital Geneva Convention that will commit governments to implement the norms needed to protect civilians on the internet in times of peace." He made this proposal during his keynote remarks at this week's RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco, as per a report by CNBC. He further added that even in a timeline of rising nationalism, all the nations as a global technology sector need to become a trusted and neutral digital Switzerland. He also said that major technical organizations should urge their respective governments to sign this "digital Geneva convention" so that all can come to an international agreement on not to hack citizens and ensure the protection of online contents.

It should be noted in this context that, in 2015, the United States along with China signed a bilateral pledge to refrain from hacking companies in order to steal intellectual property. Smith wanted this objective to be increased among more nations worldwide.