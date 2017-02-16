‘Star Wars Episode 9’ rumors: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Hints Sequel Title; Next ‘Star Wars’ Could Be Filmed in Space

When the official title for "Star Wars Episode 8" was announced to be "The Last Jedi," fans started wondering what the its ninth installment would be called. "Star Wars Episode 9" rumors already have a title for the film that is set for 2019 release.

According to Just Jared, the sixth installment of the "Star Wars" franchise was called "Return of the Jedi" and the seventh was named as "The Force Awakens." With the title of the eighth part of the film called "The Last Jedi," the fans wonder if the ninth one will be called "Return of Jedi 2."

Even though this only a speculation, but given the "Star Wars" title progression, it will not be a surprise if the franchise moves onto that direction.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, "Star Wars Episode 9" rumors further indicate that the film's director, Colin Trevorrow, wants to take the filming of the next installment into actual space. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Trevorrow expressed his desire during Sundance Film Festival panel that he wants to shoot the film "on location," or outer space, in this case.

Even though it is not a new concept for IMAX film to be actually shot in space, but doing that for "Star Wars" will be a defining moment for the franchise.

Meanwhile, while the "Star Wars Episode 9" rumors indicate the film being taken to an all new dimension via its direction, the franchise producers, Lucasfilm, refused to recreate Princess Leia digitally.

While the studio does not respond to "Star Wars Episode 9" rumors or any other rumors associated with the franchise, but on this occasion, they would like to clarify that Carrie Fisher's character, General Leia Organa, will not be recreated using CGI technology in any of their upcoming films.

"Star Wars: Episode 9" rumors suggest that the film may start production in April and will hit the theaters on May. 24, 2019.