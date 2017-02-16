Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017 | Updated at 1:33 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Star Wars Episode 9’ rumors: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Hints Sequel Title; Next ‘Star Wars’ Could Be Filmed in Space

By Kanika Gupta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 16, 2017 01:37 PM EST
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - Arrivals

Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - Arrivals(Photo : Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

When the official title for "Star Wars Episode 8" was announced to be "The Last Jedi," fans started wondering what the its ninth installment would be called. "Star Wars Episode 9" rumors already have a title for the film that is set for 2019 release.

According to Just Jared, the sixth installment of the "Star Wars" franchise was called "Return of the Jedi" and the seventh was named as "The Force Awakens." With the title of the eighth part of the film called "The Last Jedi," the fans wonder if the ninth one will be called "Return of Jedi 2."

Even though this only a speculation, but given the "Star Wars" title progression, it will not be a surprise if the franchise moves onto that direction.

Meanwhile, "Star Wars Episode 9" rumors further indicate that the film's director, Colin Trevorrow, wants to take the filming of the next installment into actual space. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Trevorrow expressed his desire during Sundance Film Festival panel that he wants to shoot the film "on location," or outer space, in this case.

Even though it is not a new concept for IMAX film to be actually shot in space, but doing that for "Star Wars" will be a defining moment for the franchise.

Meanwhile, while the "Star Wars Episode 9" rumors indicate the film being taken to an all new dimension via its direction, the franchise producers, Lucasfilm, refused to recreate Princess Leia digitally.

While the studio does not respond to "Star Wars Episode 9" rumors or any other rumors associated with the franchise, but on this occasion, they would like to clarify that Carrie Fisher's character, General Leia Organa, will not be recreated using CGI technology in any of their upcoming films.

"Star Wars: Episode 9" rumors suggest that the film may start production in April and will hit the theaters on May. 24, 2019.

 

 

 

SEE ALSO

‘Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi’ Rumors: Could the Last Jedi be Kylo Ren or Snoke?

‘Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi’ News: First Teaser Date Revealed; All There is to Know About the Upcoming Film

‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ Update: Lucasfilm Refuses to Digitally Create Princess Leia; ‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Official Title Revealed

‘Han Solo’ Spinoff Update: Woody Harrelson Confirmed for ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff; All There Is to Know About the Standalone Movie

‘Star Wars Rebels’ Update: Show to Officially Take a Break Until February; ‘Trials of Darksaber’ Receive Phenomenal Reviews

Tagsstar wars episode 9, star wars episode 9 rumors, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, star wars episode 8 the last jedi

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Free TV Streaming on Mobile Free Live TV App

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

It has been confirmed that Carmelo Anthony will be replacing Kevin Love in the All-Star game after the Cavs center got injured and will miss the next six weeks due to knee surgery.
NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant To Have A Spot In Lakers Front Office

NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant At Lakers Front Office
UFC 200: Brock Lesnar

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good
NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James And The Cavs

NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game
UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics