Comcast's Xfinity Stream App To Offer Free Live TV Streaming On The Go

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 16, 2017 01:36 PM EST
Experience the XFINITY TV APP

(Photo : Youtube/Xfinity)

Comcast has already seen an ample amount of appreciation from its users for its Xfinity TV app on mobile devices  Now to introduce a new advancement in its app lineup, the tech specialist is planning to launch a new app named Xfinity Stream. As per reports, this app will be replacing Xfinity TV app and it will also be the massive gateway for live TV streaming, DVR contents and on-demand movies and titles on the go.

According to TechCrunch, apart from being a TV streaming app, Xfinity Stream will serve to fulfill another intention of Comcast. The app will be the heartline and home to Comcast's internet TV service aimed at cord cutters, Stream TV. The incredible IP TV app is expected to launch sometime before the last phase of this year. The addition of DVR content seems to be the newest addition to the app as implemented by Comcast. Reports further suggest that users will be able to record and play DVR contents directly on their handsets and other mobile devices with the help of this attribute while they are out.

As per a report by The Verge, Xfinity Stream will be providing access to more than 200 major channels including some of the best ones like ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, CNN, BBC World News, and The Disney Channel. To stream these channels one would simply require a potential and reliable internet connection on his smartphone and access to Comcast. Just by having these two he will be able to enjoy live shows for free even when he is taking a short break from his work. The app will also run a bunch of about 50 more music channels which would provide exclusive access to various specific music genres. These include "Toddler Tunes," "Y2K," and "Sounds of the Seasons."    

Latest reports suggest that the Xfinity Stream will launch on both iOS and Android platform at the end of this month. however, those already having Xfinity TV app will see an automatic update to Xfinity Stream on February 28, 2017.  

