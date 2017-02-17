‘The Winds Of Winter’ And ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Race Begins: Who Will Win?

Fans are eager to know George R.R. Martin's next book and its release date in the series "A Song of Ice and Fire". After waiting for six years, its high time now that "The Winds of Winter" should get released.

According to NME, Martin has recently hinted on a 2017 release date for "The Winds of Winter". However, it's not likely to hit the bookstores before the season 7 of "Game of Thrones." GOT is speculated to premiere in June 25, 2017.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is expected to be huge with winter already engulfing everyone. Moreover, this season fans will get to see almost every element of the series finally encountering each other.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is expected to be full of iconic moments, important deaths and major wars. Westerosi folks who never believed that the White Walkers or Dragons still exist are in for a rude awakening. Jon Snow and Daenerys, the possible Ice and Fire elements of the show, will finally meet each other.

"It's epic - it's coming together now. There's no hiding that," NME quoted Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran Stark, talking about "Game of Thrones" season 7. "It's all starting to explode, story-lines are melding, but it's going to be massive, it's going to be good."

According to Digital Spy, characters that were off-the-series for quite long time is expected to come back. One of them is the Baratheon bastard, Gendry. Actor Joe Dempsie has been spotted in Belfast and Spain along with other GOT actors, teasing his return.

Moroever, fans are especially eager about the female characters in season 7 of "Game of Thrones". Arya, Sansa, Cersei and Daenerys...all four will get to their powers end to achieve their ultimate goal.

Arya is expected to kill many more with her thirst for revenge. Her sister Sansa is the one fans are worried about. Reportedly "Game of Thrones" season 7 will feature a darker and ruthless Sansa with a hunger for power.

Cersei is speculated to ascend into madness throughout season 7 now that she sits on the iron throne. And lastly Daenerys is coming to Westeros with an aim to destroy everyone who will come in between her and the iron throne.