Harrison Ford's Incident With Passenger Plane 'Troubling', Experts Say

Harrison Ford Crashes His Vintage Airplane(Photo : Rich Polk/Getty Images for Harrison Ford nearly crashes on a passenger airliner with his small plane)

Harrison Ford has almost crashed on a passenger jet while he was about to land his small plane in an airport in California recently. Ford has been noted as a good pilot mostly from the movie "Star Wars" where he plays Han Solo as the pilot of the Millennium Falcon.

The incident was immediately investigated by Federal Aviation Administration authorities. Ford reportedly flew above an airliner. In the recording captured by air traffic control Ford could be heard saying "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

Aviation officials and experts say, according to an LA Times article, that Ford's close call with the other airline was "unusual" and "troubling".

Advertisement

Authorities instructed Ford to land on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County but he mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway passing over an airliner jet holding nearby. Air traffic controllers cleared Runway 20L for him.

Ian Gregor, FAA spokesman, said that Ford landed on a taxiway parallel to the runway overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway. It was not mentioned how close the "Indiana Jones" actor flew to the airliner.

If Ford is proven to be negligent, a penalty from a warning to a suspension of his license can be imposed. It was reported by the Telegraph that the plane Ford nearly hit was an American Airlines bound for Dallas with 110 passengers and six crew members. It departed safely a few minutes later after the incident.

According to the Guardian, before this incident, Ford had been in some flying accidents. In March 2015, Ford with his trainer crashed landed in a Los Angeles Golf course when the plane they were piloting had lost power after take-off, yet he still received praise for avoiding it to crash in populated areas.

In 1999, during a training flight with his instructor, Ford crash-landed his helicopter in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles. And in 2000, he did an emergency landing after a wind shear while he was flying a Beechcraft Bonanza.

But on the other hand, Ford has also made successful flies including search and rescue mission to find a missing hiker and Boy Scout in Wyoming in 2001. He received an award for that heroic act.