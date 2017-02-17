Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017 | Updated at 4:54 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

iPhone 8 To Have A 30% Increase Battery; Apple Proves Innovative As Leaks Suggests An Overwhelming Upgrade

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 03:59 AM EST
iPhone 8 - 5 Amazing New Features

iPhone 8 - 5 Amazing New Features(Photo : Youtube/iPhone 8 & 8 Plus - Leaks & Rumors - Design, Display, Specs, Camera, Special Features,)

Apple's iPhone 8 flagship reportedly to be a deal breaker as Apple completely set a new design for iPhone 8. The leak suggested that iPhone 8 may cost incredibly higher but it is all worth it as the flagship has much improved in battery life and proved the Apple's ability to innovate.

iPhone 8 will be sporting an edge to edge design and according to Ming-Chi Kou, a reliable Apple tipster claimed that the company is pulling out all the stops. Apple will surely smash all the existing sales record of the company and so is the other brand. BGR claimed that the new flagship will be having the same size as the iPhone 7 but will be having a 5.5-inch display.

Apple's iPhone 8 will have a monster battery as the leaks say, the flagship will have a 2,700 mAh battery, a 30% higher in iPhone 7. But Kuo revealed that Apple will be using a higher cost stacked logic board design. By the inclusion of the board, it frees up necessary space for the bigger battery.

Meanwhile, the OLED display of the iPhone 8 is not totally an edgeless, as users might think it would be. The report claimed that there is just a super thin bezel on the top and sides of the Apple's new flagship. And though iPhone 8 is sporting a 5-inch display the flagship will still have a 4.7-inch, the reason is Apple wanted to maintain their flagship usable with one hand, GSM Arena has reported.

Apple's iPhone 8 will have to completely come anew, as the company also decided to cut the home button (Apple's trademark) and the Touch ID. The Touch ID will be included directly into the display and everything is just the beginning, as Apple will still have a massive update as they celebrate iPhone's 10th anniversary.

Both external and internal of the iPhone 8 will be the huge update in the course of iPhone's history. As they will prove their ability to innovate phones as they were accused of being not competitive and the sales figure last year have dwindled, iPhone 8 reportedly cost $1,000.

SEE ALSO

'Timeless' Season 2 Cancellation Update: Time is Inevitible As Judge Denied The Motion To Drop The Lawsuit; Poor Ratings & Production Cost Add Up

Scientists Believed Super-Earth Planets Support Alien Life

'Fairy Tail' Chapter 522 & 523 Spoilers: Gray's Last Match Is Zeref? Gray's Trump Card Reportedly Needs To Sacrifice Himself

Nokia 3310 'Homage' Style [Report]; The Rise Of The Retro Phones Predicted! Making A Comeback After Apocalypse

'Injustice 2' Confirms The Inclusion of Cheetah, Poison Ivy & Catwoman; Players Who Pre-orders The Game Reportedly Have Darkseid

TagsiPhone 8, Apple, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 leaks, Apple flagship

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

American Horror Story Season 7 theme American Horror Story season 7 updates

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

It has been confirmed that Carmelo Anthony will be replacing Kevin Love in the All-Star game after the Cavs center got injured and will miss the next six weeks due to knee surgery.
NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant To Have A Spot In Lakers Front Office

NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant At Lakers Front Office
UFC 200: Brock Lesnar

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good
NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James And The Cavs

NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

NBA NEWS: What Shoes All-Stars Like LeBron James Will Wear During Sunday's NBA All-Star Game
UEFA Champions League Match Ball

Adidas Unveils Official Ball For UEFA Champions League Elimination Match
Coach of Real Madrid Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid Defender Nacho Fernandez Says Zinedine Zidane Presence Creates Good Atmosphere

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Disney News: Niki Caro To Officially Direct Upcoming Live-Action 'Mulan'

Nintendo Switch News: Zelda Receives First Ever Expansion Pass, Will Likely Have Some Issues

NBA News: Kawhi Leonard Wins All-Star Duel Vs Paul George as Spurs Win In Indy

Report: NASA Reveals 2 New Mission To Study Asteroids

Skelmet Scans Your Face to 3-D print Feather-light Sunglasses With the Perfect Fit

NBA News: Nick Wright Thinks Kevin Durant Will Make The Warriors A Worse Team

NBA News: Kevin Durant Tells Nuggets Fan They Will 'Sweep Their A-' If Warriors Meet Nuggets In Playoffs

Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

'Jane the Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Michael To Resurrect From The Dead?; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

This Might Be Your Last Chance To Grab NES Classic Mini Console

Ricki Lake’s Ex-Husband Christian Evans Dead Due To Bipolar Disorder – Details Of Death Still Unrevealed

ZTE Axon 7 Become Cheapest Smartphone To Support Daydream VR

Adam Silver, Michael Jordan Step In To Help James Dolan, Charles Oakley Dispute

India Air Pollution Causes Over 1M Premature Deaths

Ebola 'Superspreaders': Faster Contamination Basically Through Contacts of Bodily Fluids

Hugh Jackman's Fifth Surgery In Four Years - The Wolverine Actor Shares Post-operative Photo

Report: New Sunshine Brings Radio To Remote Parts Of South Sudan

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Tech

Apple's iPhones For This Year Might Be Completely Redesigned
Uber Taxi App In Madrid
Tech

French Businessman Requesting Uber To Pay €45M For The Cause Of His Divorce
UFC 208: Holm v Randamie
Sports

Holly Holms is demanding for a rematch after she lost to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208; says de Randamie should have been penalized for illegal blows after the bell rang.
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics