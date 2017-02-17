iPhone 8 To Have A 30% Increase Battery; Apple Proves Innovative As Leaks Suggests An Overwhelming Upgrade

Apple's iPhone 8 flagship reportedly to be a deal breaker as Apple completely set a new design for iPhone 8. The leak suggested that iPhone 8 may cost incredibly higher but it is all worth it as the flagship has much improved in battery life and proved the Apple's ability to innovate.

iPhone 8 will be sporting an edge to edge design and according to Ming-Chi Kou, a reliable Apple tipster claimed that the company is pulling out all the stops. Apple will surely smash all the existing sales record of the company and so is the other brand. BGR claimed that the new flagship will be having the same size as the iPhone 7 but will be having a 5.5-inch display.

Apple's iPhone 8 will have a monster battery as the leaks say, the flagship will have a 2,700 mAh battery, a 30% higher in iPhone 7. But Kuo revealed that Apple will be using a higher cost stacked logic board design. By the inclusion of the board, it frees up necessary space for the bigger battery.

Meanwhile, the OLED display of the iPhone 8 is not totally an edgeless, as users might think it would be. The report claimed that there is just a super thin bezel on the top and sides of the Apple's new flagship. And though iPhone 8 is sporting a 5-inch display the flagship will still have a 4.7-inch, the reason is Apple wanted to maintain their flagship usable with one hand, GSM Arena has reported.

Apple's iPhone 8 will have to completely come anew, as the company also decided to cut the home button (Apple's trademark) and the Touch ID. The Touch ID will be included directly into the display and everything is just the beginning, as Apple will still have a massive update as they celebrate iPhone's 10th anniversary.

Both external and internal of the iPhone 8 will be the huge update in the course of iPhone's history. As they will prove their ability to innovate phones as they were accused of being not competitive and the sales figure last year have dwindled, iPhone 8 reportedly cost $1,000.