Friday, February 17, 2017

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Update: Thanos’ Role In Upcoming Movie Revealed

Feb 17, 2017
A general view of the atmosphere at Marvel Studios fan event at The El Capitan Theatre on October 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Marvel is continually looking good and ambitious with the latest films they have released and another one to watch for is the "Avengers: Infinity War." The film will follow the Avengers ensemble as they fight Thanos, who has been in the post-credits for a long time. The character has been said to be one of the strongest marvel character in the franchise which makes his entrance really exciting. Now, one of the studio personnel revealed something about the plan of the menace that will surely make fans can't keep on waiting.

According to Slash Film, screenwriter Stephen McFeely divulged statements regarding the role of Thanos in the upcoming film. In his words, "His goal is to re-balance the universe as he sees it. So when he figures out that the Infinity Stones could do this for him at the snap of a finger, that becomes his main goal." The comment has been dashed to be really vague but many are thinking that Thanos would be like the comics one wherein he wiped out the population in a blink of an eye. However, to do that, he's going to need the Infinity Stones which up to now, he's got none. Therefore, one goal of Thanos in the upcoming Infinity War is to gain access to the stones.

Meanwhile, Movie Web also shared their hypothesis on why Thanos would try and wipe the whole universe. As said in the article, one motivation of Thanos could be Mistress Death. Mistress Death is a character introduced in the comics wherein Thanos has been obsessed with her and tries to impress her. One way to do that is to try and make death known universally. However, Mistress Death hasn't even been hinted to be introduced or included in the film.

Nonetheless, fans are still excited to know more about the upcoming film. "Avengers: Infinity War" is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018.

 

 

