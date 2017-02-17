Blackberry Sued Nokia For Infringement But Will Settle For Monetary Damage Instead Of Banning The Use Of Patent?

Two of the giant smartphone companies before are now on trial for patent infringement. Blackberry filed a lawsuit against Nokia for reportedly infringed on 11 patents, and been using technology covered by patents. It includes the network software, controllers, and base stations as Blackberry claimed.

The two supreme companies of the old time appear to be a match as Blackberry Ltd filed a lawsuit against Nokia Oyj. According to The Financial Express, Blackberry demands royalties for Nokia's mobile network products and claimed that Nokia is using the technology covered by 11 patents.

Nokia accused infringing on 11 patents with its mobile products that include Liquid Radio software, Flexi Multiradio base stations and radio network controllers. Blackberry, the Canadian-based company further claimed that the Nokia is being consistent in encouraging the use of the standard complaint products even without a license.

Nokia insisted on providing the products and services to companies like T-Mobile and AT&T, Bloomberg has reported. As the market knows that Blackberry and Nokia have now lost the old time glory, the two company is now seeking to top a position again.

Blackberry, the once pioneer company demanded monetary damages regarding royalty fees though it hasn't been all cleared how much it would cost. The Canadian company claimed and made clarifications that they do not seek a ban on the use of the 11 patents. But Blackberry is in considering to get Nokia to start licensing the stolen patents.

According to the reports, several of the patents were made purchased from Nortel Networks Corp., by the Rockstar Consortium after the company went bankrupt. The patents were split between the companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Blackberry.

Both companies haven't given statements yet pertaining to the lawsuit that has been filed in the U.S District Court in Delaware. But for all the knowledge of everyone, Nokia and Blackberry are making a most in licensing their own business to other manufacturers that will likely retain their brand names.