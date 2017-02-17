Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

LG G6 Coming Up With Newly Imporoved User Interface At MWC 2017

LG G6 : UX Teaser Video

LG G6 : UX Teaser Video(Photo : Youtube/LG Mobile Global)

LG has recently been a subject of wide speculation and rumors due to its upcoming handset G6. The smartphone is said to launch at Mobile World Congress 2017 later this month. Already, G6 has been a part of multiple potential leaks which are related to its specs and features. The latest insight suggests that it will boast a newly designed user interface which will surely elevate the user's experience to a new level.

According to Pocket-lint, the interface, named as LG UX 6.0, will allow users to enjoy the Quadcore Full HD display in an unusual format of 18:9 aspect. Reports suggest that this will be the first ever smartphone from any original equipment manufacturers to equip this features alongside a 5.7-inch display panel.

With this UX 6.0 attribute, users of LG G6 will be able to tune into their favorite multimedia contents. These will include movies, shows, concerts, music etc. Moreover, the smartphone is said to debut with another superlative feature that will be able to automatically turn any video into 18:9 view without compromising anything of its quality or resolution.

As per a report by The Indian Express, UX 6.0 will also feature another extension named square camera which will divide display contents into exactly identical two squares. It means users will be able to see their contents in an exactly two twin type looking boards on the display in 1:1 aspect.

The smartphone will also allow users to do multi-tasking at the same time. A brand new image shooting mode called Food Mode will also be introduced with UX 6.0 format and this will let users make GIF files by creating a combination or collage of 2 to 100 photos in a loop. The perfect sensing of next-gen photography will also be traced with this handset. LG has already revealed a teaser on Youtube for its UX 6.0.

As for specs, LG G6 will equip a Snapdragon 821 processor alongside a 3,200mAh battery. The incredible handset is expected to make its official debut on February 26 at MWC 2017.  

