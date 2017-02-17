Nintendo Switch Bundle Packs Are Here Now For Pre-order

Nintendo Switch has been a long awaited gaming masterpiece among players from all around. The amazing thing that may excite many gamers is that the console will be seen on the racks of various retailers and marketplaces bundled with various games and other gaming stuffs. Reports of various sources are coming up that potential sellers like GameStop, GAME and many others are already preparing their own bundle pack for Nintendo Switch soon. The first ever bundle pack for the console is said to be launched soon by GAME.

According to IGN, GAME is offering Nintendo Switch bundle along with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The retailer has made this console bundle keeping in mind the thrust of an enormous number of players to play this incredible title on the console. It seems that GAME has taken that dream seriously and has pledged this turn into a reality. The console bundle has been priced £339.98 only. The bundle is scheduled to launch on March 3rd, 2017.

As per another report by Game Revolution, GameStop has also lined up its own bundle for Nintendo Switch. The gaming house is offering "any and all trade-ins which go toward Nintendo Switch games and accessories will be given an additional 50% store credit." This offer was announced by GameStop on its official Twitter account. The retailer will also evolve its offer from the same date as GAME.

However, pre-order offers for Nintendo Switch are now also available with various potential retailers and manufacturers as well. GAME has set the price for Pre-order pack at £59.99, Zavvi offering it for £57.99, Argos have stocked pre-order for £49.99, ShopTo price tagged the pre-order deal for £47.86 and Amazon has set the pre-order offer for £48.00. More offers from various marketplaces are also reported to come up very soon.