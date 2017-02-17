ZTE Hinted To Flaunt Its 5G Enabled Gigabit Phone At MWC 2017

The smartphone fever is getting deeper with Mobile World Congress 2017 closing up to its days. And tech fans and smartphone lovers are getting restless to know what new is coming to their way. The enormous original equipment manufacturer like Samsung, LG, Nokia etc. have already set their own lineups for the event. Many of them already sent out their invitations for the event. A new insight now surfaced much about ZTE's plans for the event.

According to Android Central, though the smartphone industry has a lot more to reveal with the next-gen 5G technology yet, but ZTE just announced that it is going to move a step ahead in this development with its upcoming gigabit LTE smartphones. The smartphone giant would be pressing out the teaser look of its first ever handset of this lineup at this event. As per a press release revealed by the company regarding this plan, ZTE mentioned that the handset will be able to transform 360-degree VR, 4K video, and instant cloud storage on the go.

As per a report by The Verge, ZTE's debutant Gigabit smartphone will be able to activate and download high-end contents from the internet at a revolutionary speed of 1 Gbps. Reports suggest that the handset will be aimed to provide flawless connectivity to data without any failure. Qualcomm announced its gigabit LTE-capable X16 modem earlier this year. The company also added that this connectivity attribute would be included in its Snapdragon 835 mobile platform, an upgrade on the previous X12 modem and its 600 Mbps maximum download speed.

However, not much has been revealed about its specs and features from any sources. It seems that ZTE may be saving all the information for the event. However, if all the above-mentioned factors have some potentiality to go by, then ZTE's new Gigabit masterpiece would be one of the first handsets to roll out 5G connectivity in reality.