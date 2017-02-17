Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017 | Updated at 3:37 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

ZTE Hinted To Flaunt Its 5G Enabled Gigabit Phone At MWC 2017

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 03:34 PM EST
ZTE Blade S6 - Fun Never Waits (30 Secs Version)

ZTE Blade S6 - Fun Never Waits (30 Secs Version)(Photo : Youtube/ZTE Devices)

The smartphone fever is getting deeper with Mobile World Congress 2017 closing up to its days. And tech fans and smartphone lovers are getting restless to know what new is coming to their way. The enormous original equipment manufacturer like Samsung, LG, Nokia etc. have already set their own lineups for the event. Many of them already sent out their invitations for the event. A new insight now surfaced much about ZTE's plans for the event.

According to Android Central, though the smartphone industry has a lot more to reveal with the next-gen 5G technology yet, but ZTE just announced that it is going to move a step ahead in this development with its upcoming gigabit LTE smartphones. The smartphone giant would be pressing out the teaser look of its first ever handset of this lineup at this event. As per a press release revealed by the company regarding this plan, ZTE mentioned that the handset will be able to transform 360-degree VR, 4K video, and instant cloud storage on the go.

As per a report by The Verge, ZTE's debutant Gigabit smartphone will be able to activate and download high-end contents from the internet at a revolutionary speed of 1 Gbps. Reports suggest that the handset will be aimed to provide flawless connectivity to data without any failure. Qualcomm announced its gigabit LTE-capable X16 modem earlier this year. The company also added that this connectivity attribute would be included in its Snapdragon 835 mobile platform, an upgrade on the previous X12 modem and its 600 Mbps maximum download speed.

However, not much has been revealed about its specs and features from any sources. It seems that ZTE may be saving all the information for the event. However, if all the above-mentioned factors have some potentiality to go by, then ZTE's new Gigabit masterpiece would be one of the first handsets to roll out 5G connectivity in reality. 

SEE ALSO

Nokia To Have A Blast With 3 New Handsets At MWC 2017

LG G6 To Offer Tremendous Sound With Quad-DAC Attribute

Apple Mulls For Wireless Charging iPhone 8

Moto G5 Would Be Much Better Than Other Flagships Of 2017: Know Why

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Leaks On Samsung India Page

TagsZTE, ZTE Gigabit Smartphone, 5G Smartphone, Mobile World Congress 2017, Chinese Telecom Equipment Maker ZTE

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Oakley Flak Jacket 3D fit technology

Clarence House Announce The Engagement Of Prince William To Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Prince William On The Verge of Separation, Reports Claim

Despite the fact that these claims could be valid, neither Kate Middleton nor Prince William has affirmed anything as of yet.
Television personalities Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the launch of AG Adriano Goldschmied's 'backstAGe presents:' initiative featuring The Black Keys at the Marquee Nightclub

Kourtney Kardashian May Be Getting Back With Scott Disick Despite Attending Church With Justin Bieber[RUMORS]
P.S. Arts' The Party - Arrivals

Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After 2-Month Break: 'No Bad Energy'
The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party in partnership with Absolut Elyx

'Stranger Things' Actress Millie Bobby Brown Now Part Of IMG Models Agency [DETAILS]
Intro to Salt Marshes

Salt Marshes Vanish as Rising Sea Cover Losing Ground, Endangered Animals Suffering More
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Over Drake at 2017 Grammys; Romance Confirmed? [RUMORS]
The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Support The British Asian Trust

Prince Charles Forced to Marry Princess Diana by Father Prince Philip [RUMORS]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

MacBook Pro 2017 Rumors: MacBook Pro Release Date Likely to be Delayed

'Thor: Ragnarok' Update: Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange To Make Appearance In Upcoming Thor Movie

Mariah Carey leaves the past behind with a live performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and a new love in the arms of Bryan Tanaka; was about to have a wardrobe malfunction at a Lakers game on V Day.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Update: Karen Gillan To Reprise Role As Nebula, Shares Reason for Nebula's Change of Heart

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Patch Features Cheap Storage Upgrades For Everyone

‘Star Wars Episode 9’ rumors: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Hints Sequel Title; Next ‘Star Wars’ Could Be Filmed in Space

Comcast's Xfinity Stream App To Offer Free Live TV Streaming On The Go

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Mark First Valentine Day Together

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Features, Release Date And Price: Kaby Lake Processor, Wireless Charging And 4k Display Rumored

Kanye West No-Show At Season 5 of His New York Fashion Week

Microsoft Stressing On Some New Measures To Fight Against The Global Threat Of Cyberattacks

Warner Bros. Wants Mel Gibson To Direct 'Suicide Squad 2'

NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant At Lakers Front Office

UFC Updates: Brock Lesnar To Retire From MMA For Good

NBA News: Derrick Williams Continues To Impress LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

India Launches 88 Earth Imaging Satellites

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Actor Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Deadpool' fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on February 8, 2016 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Kerry Washington Reportedly To Shoe In for Domino; Why 'Deadpool' Is 2016's Most Pirated Movie
A wax figure of Thor, as portrayed by actor Chris Hemsworth, appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds on April 26, 2012 in New York City.
Entertainment

'Avengers: Infinity War' News: New Art Teases Thor Wielding New Weapon Jarnbjorn; Where's the Mjolnir? [RUMORS]
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
Entertainment

‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ Actor Tom Holland Gets Cozy With Ella Purnell At BAFTA After-Party; New Romance Brewing?
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics