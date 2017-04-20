Orlando Bloom, Nina Dobrev Could Be The Next It Couple; 'Hanging Out As More Than Friends,' Says Source

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's break-up came as a shock to their fans. However, it seems like both the celebrities have moved on from each other and are open to date others.



According to People, Orlando Bloom is currently dating former "The Vampire Diaries" star, Nina Dobrev. Sources revealed that it's not serious and they are just seeing each other casually.



"They've known each other for a while. Recently they've been hanging out as more than friends," People quoted the source. "It's super casual."



Both Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev attended the Coachella but not together. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was spotted getting cozy with model Ashley Haas while his rumored girlfriend was just a few feet away at the Neon Carnival.



Sources revealed that Orlando Bloom was not being rude to Nina Dobrev by flirting with other girls. It simply means that they are not exclusive. The source added that the actor doesn't want to be in a relationship right now. Orlando Bloom is happily single and he and Nina Dobrev are just dating casually and having fun.



According to Teen Vogue, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry both made it clear that their split was an amicable one. They are still friends and do not despise each other. Orlando Bloom added that they have decided to keep it friendly between them to set an example for the kids. The 40-year-old said that it's important to show the children that breakups don't have to be about hate.



Katy Perry has also talked about her split with Orlando Bloom and conveyed the same sentiment. According to the singer one can still be friends and love your former partners and no one has to be a victim or a villain.

