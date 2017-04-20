‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ News And Update: Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman Dating, Actor Moves In With Girlfriend

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" actor Tom Holland is in love with beautiful co-star, sources have claimed. The young actor has even moved into his girlfriend's lavish mansion to enjoy more time together.



According to Mirror, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actor is dating Zendaya Coleman, who played his classmate Michelle in the movie. Now the pair has moved in together after he took residence in her Los Angeles home.



The 20-year olds fell for each other during the filming of "Spider-Man: Homecoming". Sources claimed that Tom Holland was smitten with Zendaya Coleman the moment he saw her.



"He's smitten with her and lives in her new mansion in LA when he's there, which is a lot," Mirror quoted a source talking about the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" co-stars. "They are definitely heating up."



The source further added that Tom Holland always had a crush on Zendaya Coleman as they spent a lot of time together on the sets of "Spider-Man: Homecoming". While he wants to share the news with everyone the model wants to take things slow and keep quiet about the relationship for now.



Reportedly, the actor has been walking and cleaning up Zendaya's pet dog's poop while she was busy working. The source stated that this shows how serious the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" lead is in the relationship.



Currently, Zendaya has moved on from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and is busy with her TV series "K.C. Undercover". Tom Holland is spending as much time as he can on the sets of "K.C. Undercover" to be with his girlfriend.



The pair has a passionate lip-lock scene in "Spider-Man: Homecoming". The superhero flick will also star Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Michael Keaton as Vulture.



According to Comicbook, Tom Holland recently Instagrammed a behind the scenes picture of himself, Michael Keaton and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" director Jon Watts. The photo was captioned as "It's about to go down!!! The vulture is not playing."



Fans noticed that Tom Holland is wearing the old Spider-Man homemade costume that was featured in "Captain America: Civil War". Many have raised the question on the timeline of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" based on the appearance of old costume. Guess fans have to wait for their answers until July 7.