Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 21, 2017 | Updated at 2:15 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ News And Update: Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman Dating, Actor Moves In With Girlfriend

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 06:48 PM EDT
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel

Marvel Studios Hall H Panel(Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" actor Tom Holland is in love with beautiful co-star, sources have claimed. The young actor has even moved into his girlfriend's lavish mansion to enjoy more time together.


According to Mirror, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actor is dating Zendaya Coleman, who played his classmate Michelle in the movie. Now the pair has moved in together after he took residence in her Los Angeles home.

The 20-year olds fell for each other during the filming of "Spider-Man: Homecoming". Sources claimed that Tom Holland was smitten with Zendaya Coleman the moment he saw her.

"He's smitten with her and lives in her new mansion in LA when he's there, which is a lot," Mirror quoted a source talking about the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" co-stars. "They are definitely heating up."

The source further added that Tom Holland always had a crush on Zendaya Coleman as they spent a lot of time together on the sets of "Spider-Man: Homecoming". While he wants to share the news with everyone the model wants to take things slow and keep quiet about the relationship for now.

Reportedly, the actor has been walking and cleaning up Zendaya's pet dog's poop while she was busy working. The source stated that this shows how serious the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" lead is in the relationship.

Currently, Zendaya has moved on from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and is busy with her TV series "K.C. Undercover". Tom Holland is spending as much time as he can on the sets of "K.C. Undercover" to be with his girlfriend. 

The pair has a passionate lip-lock scene in "Spider-Man: Homecoming". The superhero flick will also star Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Michael Keaton as Vulture. 

According to Comicbook, Tom Holland recently Instagrammed a behind the scenes picture of himself, Michael Keaton and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" director Jon Watts.  The photo was captioned as "It's about to go down!!! The vulture is not playing."

Fans noticed that Tom Holland is wearing the old Spider-Man homemade costume that was featured in "Captain America: Civil War". Many have raised the question on the timeline of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" based on the appearance of old costume. Guess fans have to wait for their answers until July 7.  

 

SEE ALSO

Prince Harry Secretly Visits Girlfriend Meghan Markle In Toronto To Spend The Easter Weekend Together

Caitlyn Jenner Blasts Ellen DeGeneres In Memoir ‘The Secrets Of My Life’

Jude Law Bags The Role Of Young Dumbledore In 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel; Johnny Depp As Gellert Grindelwald

Comedian Charlie Murphy, Brother Of Eddie Murphy, Dies Of Leukemia At 57

Charlize Theron On ‘Fate Of The Furious’ Lip-Lock With Vin Diesel; ‘Looks Like I'm Assaulting His Face With My Mouth,’ Says The Actress

Tagstom holland, Zendaya Coleman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Keaton, K.C. Undercover

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Rick and Morty season 3 episode 2 Rick and Morty Spoilers

Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2

With Kevin Durant not playing for Game 2, it's up to the other Warriors players to step up in his absence, especially Klay Thompson. Thompson had a bad Game 1 performance and will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 with Durant sidelined.
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win
Is Rondo Done In Chicago?

NBA News: The Rajon Rondo Situation In Chicago; Will Rondo Return Next Season?

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics