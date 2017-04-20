Meghan Markle Is Prince Harry’s Date On Pippa Middleton’s Big Day; Actress To Attend Reception Party Due To 'No Ring, No Bring' Policy

It has been finally confirmed that Meghan Markle will attend Pippa Middleton's wedding next month. However, the actress will have to follow one condition.



According to People, although Meghan Markle will be Prince Harry's plus one but the American beauty will not be a part of the main ceremony. Instead, the actress will reportedly join her boyfriend for the reception party after the wedding.



This is due to Pippa Middleton's decision to have a policy of "no ring, no bring" rule at her wedding. This means that anyone who is not married or engaged cannot bring a plus one to the main ceremony.



According to Mail Online, Meghan Markle has applied for a leave from filming "Suits" in May. The actress' request for a one-week break coincides with Pippa Middleton's big day.Meghan Markle's presence at the reception and especially beside Prince Harry's side is a big indication of how serious their relationship is. Reportedly, he is planning to propose soon and that too on his mother's birthday.



This will not be the first wedding for Meghan Markle as Prince Harry's plus one. Just weeks before, the pair traveled to Jamaica to attend the marriage ceremony of Harry's best pal Tom 'Skippy' Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young.



Harry recently visited Meghan Markle in Toronto to spend the Easter weekend together. Rumors are rife that she will soon wrap up her career as an actress to live the life of a princess with her boyfriend.



With Meghan Markle making the semi-public appearance with her royal boyfriend, it looks like another wedding might happen very soon. Pippa Middleton's big day will take place on Saturday, May 20 at St Mark's Church in Berkshire. Kate and Prince William's kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte is expected to act as page boy and flower girl, respectively.

