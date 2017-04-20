Meghan Markle Will Have To Follow These Bizarre Protocols When She Marries Prince Harry

Being royal is not easy and Meghan Markle will have to follow these strange rules if she wants the Princess life. The buzz of the actress soon getting married to Prince Harry is all around and many expect it to happen this year.

According to Mirror, playing Monopoly is a complete no-no in the royal household. Meghan Markle might find this disappointing but since 2008 the game has been banned and termed as "too vicious" to be played by a member of the royal family.

Another weird protocol that Meghan Markle will have to follow is to avoid shellfish for the rest of her life. This has been done as a preventative measure against food poisoning or a possible allergic reaction.

Another rule every royal member has to follow is to refrain from expressing any sort of political opinion or preference. Interestingly, they are allowed to vote but they simply chose not to because voting is viewed as being "unconstitutional". Therefore, if Meghan Markle is marrying Prince Harry she will have to ditch her voting rights and avoid being vocal about politics.

The "Suits" actress will next have to give up her name, both first and surname. Meghan Markle will be addressed by either her full title, i.e. Her Royal Highness Princess of Wales or with a "Ma'am" indefinitely.

In relation to the other royals, Meghan Markle will always walk, sit, or stand in the same position. Following the hierarchy rankings, every royal member has their own place to sit or stand when in public.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going strong as a couple. According to Latin Post, the royal recently flew down to Toronto to be with his girlfriend during Easter holidays.

Friends and insiders have previously revealed how serious Prince Harry is about Meghan Markle. It is expected that he will propose to the American beauty on Diana's birthday.