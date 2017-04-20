Victoria Beckham Receives OBE From Prince William For Her Fashion Industry Contributions

Victoria Beckham has received an OBE from the Duke of Cambridge Prince William at London's Buckingham Palace. The former "Spice Girls" was honored for her achievement in the fashion industry.



According to BBC, Victoria Beckham was accompanied by former footballer husband David Beckham and her parents. The fashion designer has 17 years of fashion career experience under her belt as she became one of the biggest names in the industry.



Victoria Beckham looked stunning in her floor-length black dress with a daring thigh-high slit. She teamed it up with high purple heels and pillbox style leather handbag.



The entrepreneur expressed her gratitude for receiving the OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. Victoria Beckham stated that she is proud to be a British and it was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace.



"If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things," BBC quoted Victoria Beckham. "I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."



While Victoria Beckham's four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, didn't accompany their mother, son Romeo shared a sweet message on Instagram. He expressed how proud he is for his mother and termed her as the most amazing mom and perfect in every way.



Sources told Mail Online during Christmas last year that Victoria Beckham is delighted and humbled by the recognition. The 42-year old is very proud of the brand she has built and is thankful to her team for their dedication and hard work.



The source added that Victoria Beckham is excited about her humanitarian work as an AIDS goodwill ambassador is being recognized. She has been raising awareness and becoming a voice for women with HIV who suffer from prejudice and discrimination in the society.

