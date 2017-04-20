Caitlyn Jenner Felt Uncomfortable Having Sex With Ex-Wife Kris Jenner; Memoir Reveals All

Caitlyn Jenner is ready to bare her soul in her memoir. Latest revelation states that the reality TV star was not comfortable keeping a physical relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner.



According to Mail Online, Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her sex life with Kris Jenner in her upcoming memoir "The Secrets Of My Life". The former Olympian admitted being somewhat uncomfortable when it came to being intimate with her then wife.



An excerpt of the memoir was published by People that featured the "I am Cait" star revealing their bedroom behaviors. Caitlyn Jenner admitted that they did have frequent and good sex during the early years of their marriage.



Caitlyn Jenner added that although the sex was derived from love but it wasn't entirely comfortable for her. The 67-year old stated that she did talk about these issues with Kris.



"I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her. This will always be a subject of dispute between us," People quoted Caitlyn Jenner. "She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough."



One of the much controversial topics about the transition of Bruce Jenner and the Kardashians outrage revolves around how much did Kris Jenner know. While Caitlyn Jenner insists that she had told her former wife about having gender issues, Kris had been denying the knowledge all along.



Caitlyn Jenner further admitted that she had always felt like a woman inside. She would often dressed up one in secret and one time was caught by daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. However, the girls were too young to understand anything at that time.



Caitlyn Jenner, then Bruce, and Kris married in April 1991 and announced their separation in October 2013. They were married for 24 years before the divorce finalized in March 2015.

