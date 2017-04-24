Kendall Jenner Sports Feminism T-Shirt Quote

Kendall Jenner is not known for her political or feminists statements. However, fresh from the Pepsi advert controversy the model is again creating a buzz with her t-shirt quote.



According to Mail Online, Kendall Jenner surprised many when she donned a white t-shirt with the slogan, "We should all be feminists." The top has been recognized as a $710 Dior.



Kendall Jenner added cropped jeans and beige ankle boots with her top. To complete the look she picked up stylish narrow sunglasses. As previously reported by Latin Post, Kendall Jenner is steadily getting back into the spotlight following her involvement in the controversial Pepsi advert. The model received severe backlash for being a part of the ad that has been deemed insensitive and tone-deaf.



Kendall Jenner did not issue any official statement regarding the topic and even took a small break from the spotlight. Reportedly, she has been very upset about how her reputation got tainted because of the ad.



During her recent Harper's Bazaar's photoshoot, Kendall Jenner has stated that she is not like her other famous sisters when it comes to dressing up. The magazine will be celebrating its 150th-anniversary issue and Jenner will appear on the front cover of the collector's edition.



"I've always been the different one. I mean, I'm a girl and I like being a girl, but I've just never been into it like they have," Harper's Bazaar quoted Kendall Jenner. "I think I get that from my dad and I'd say I'm more of a Jenner than a Kardashian."



Kendall Jenner admitted that she did not grow up doing the conventional girly thing. The supermodel insisted that she was a huge tomboy and even had a phase where she wore boys' clothes.



Fans are interested to know if Kendall Jenner's attempt on the T-Shirt quote is to indirectly let everyone know that she is a feminist. Others believe that it's just a top she is wearing and she didn't give enough thought about the quote.

Advertisement