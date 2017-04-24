'Friday The 13th: The Game' To Launch this Coming May, Single-Player Coming At Later Date

After being delayed to 2017, the Kickstarter-funded "Friday the 13th" game finally has an official release date. It was just announced today that "Friday the 13th: The Game" will be debuting on May 26 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC as a digital game with the price of $40.

During the game's launch, only multiplayer will be available. According to GameSport, the 1v7 asymmetric multiplayer game will feature seven camp counselors trying to survive against one person, who will be playing as the iconic masked killer, Jason Voorhees.

The game will also feature three maps, including Higgins Haven, Camp Crystal Lake, and Packanack Lodge. "Friday the 13th: The Game's" single-player mode, which has been reported to not be included during its launch, will be added as a free update later this summer.

A new trailer "Friday the 13th: The Game" was released today, which showcased some of Jason's brutal executions and locations that players can explore. "Friday the 13th: The Game" is made and developed by Gun Media and Illfonic.

As a multiplayer-only game during its launch, "Friday the 13th: The Game" will be requiring an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, respectively. However, once IllFonic patches in the single-player mode later this summer, that portion of the game will then be playable offline.

In the multiplayer component, players can take the role of either Killer Jason Voorhees, or one of a group of teenage campers that he is trying to kill. According to Polygon, Gun Media noted that the May 26 launch date would apply only to the digital version of "Friday the 13th: The Game."

The company is, at the same time, also working on a retail release that will cost about $59.99, and said today that details on that specific version's timing will come at another later date. "Friday the 13th: The Game" originated as a Kickstarter project during the autumn of 2015, which pulled in more than $820,000.