Microsoft Surface Pro 5 New Leak Reveals Release Date, Features, Price, & Specs

Everyone is waiting for the company that is best known for creating Windows operating system to make the official announcement of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date. There are reports claiming that the Surface Pro 5 will be the end of device's signature in using a docking port for charging.

According to TechAdvisor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will be debuted with a Surface Dial, which has the same as the Surface Studio all-in-one PC. Along with the rumors, the upcoming device will also have the latest sixth-gen of Skylake one, but others claim that it might be the Kaby Lake one. Floating speculations indicated that there are features that have to do with Microsoft to keep the line viable.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will have enjoyable features and exciting upgrades since it is powered by the latest Intel with a longer battery life, which a big issue by the users of Surface Pro 4. Many believed that Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will have a resemblance with the Surface Pro 4, while rumors said that the upcoming device will be an upgrade of Surface Pro 4.

Digitimes reported that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 will be rumored to release in the first quarter of 2017 with a 4K UltraHD display. Speculations also indicated that the new devices will support with Microsoft's Windows 10 Creator's Update that includes the Hololens and Surface Dial.

When it comes to pricing, there are rumors that Microsoft will charge a similar price for each version of Microsoft Surface Pro 5 and it is expected the cost will be around $899 but it depends on the bundled accessories. The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 also received a thumbs up from China Compulsory Certificate (CCC) not just long ago that might suggest that the new device is almost ready for its big revelation. In addition, the Surface Pro 4 had been a two-year old device that is definitely ready to be replaced.