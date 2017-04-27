iOS 10.3.2 Release Beta 4 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch That Rolls Out for Developers Portal For now

On Monday, Apple released its fourth beta for iOS 10.3.2 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, which gives changes and more. The iOS 10.3.2 beta 4 will only first be available for registered developers and later on with those public beta program if the timescales are maintained.

Apple Insider releases a note that indicates some minor fix and security updates that are related most on the car-related Sirikit commands problems. The iOS 10.3.2 beta 4 will also fix the third-party VPN application and Siri's delay text response. The fixed problems that are stated a while is just among the minor changes and bug fixes.

In the previous beta update, Apple quickly replaced iOS 10.3 to iOS 10.3.1 update, which serves as a current version of iOS 10. Apple confirmed that along with the iOS 10.3.2 beta 4 is currently in testing programs. There are important details remain unconfirmed and the roundup of the new details will be added in a few things.

Advertisement

According to Mac Rumors, the iOS 10.3.2 beta 4 aside to fix the bugs, it also improves the device's performance. It is expected that there will be bigger changes in all of those platforms, as the WWDC event is coming nearer and its ready for the odd features that will add up the newest beta. Meanwhile, the testers are reporting in a wide range where the issues are seeing on the device that running with iOS 10.3.1 beta.

The first beta of iOS 10.3.2 arrived at the end of March and it has a pretty consistent clip as Apple added a new beta about every week. The iOS 10.3.2 beta 4 seems to look like a maintenance release but it is not, unlike the iOS 10.2.1 that went through five betas before it officially released to iPhone and iPad users. However, there is one thing to note, since Apple tends to release its beta updates and official software on Monday's, so this means that there is a tendency that Apple will release it new update on Monday morning.