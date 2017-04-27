Nordstrom's 'Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans' An Expensive Jeans That Covered with Fake-Mud

Nordstrom is now offering a new denim that is designed with a fake mud, dubbed "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans." The said dirty denim can be purchased at the price of $425 on Nordstrom official website.

According to Fox News Insider, the Nordstrom's "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans" are made in Portugal and it is not a just a pants, but rather a costume for rich people who wanted to act like they work hard though they are not. The fake mud has its brightness on it as if the jeans were dragged down into the mud and left it until it dries up. Others might think that these jeans are made for those people who has fear of getting dirty.

Nordstrom is known for being luxurious department stores and selling "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans" is somewhat a marketing strategy. It is not the first time that Nordstrom has attracted the attention of people who love to purchase an unusual thing that is definitely featured on the website. Aside from Nordstrom's "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans," the retailer was also marketed a stone that is wrapped in an artisanal leather pouch for $85.

Advertisement

Mail Online added that Mike Rowe, a TV host flagged up Nordstrom's "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans" on a social media site that ignites a firestorm on social media. The TV host claimed that the jeans have its charms despite some criticism, as the item sold out quickly. The jeans are made by the company PRPS that is known as the fashion company, which also offers a "mud denim jacket."

Nordstrom's "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans" has a true size, comfortable to wear especially in seat and thigh, and it also has straight cut from knee to ankle. The jeans have a five pocket style and a button fly closure. However, there are reports that the jeans can apparently be washed, as what the care instructions stated, which machine wash is recommended, but the PRPS customer service clears that the dirt cannot be wash out because it is not a real dirt.