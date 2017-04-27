'Alien Covenant' Release Date, Plot, Spoilers And Cast; What We Know So Far

Alien fans have watched a long line of extraterrestrials over the past years, but the particular film is yet to blow the minds of alien lovers. "Alien Covenant" is all set to release on May 18, 2017. With excellent crew members and cast, this is going to be one film that will create a huge impact.

The good news is that for the first time fans will be able to experience it from the creature's perspective. With the help of Samsung's Virtual Reality gear, it is sure to give the audience an element of wish fulfillment. The audience will be allowed to get a glitch-free view on a variety of devices as per Variety.

The film is all about Virtual Reality and the experience is believed to be incredible. AMD is also teaming with computer maker Alienware and Oculus Rift to bring "In Utero" to customers at 15 Cinema locations. This is certainly going to be one amazing chance for all those who love Alien films.

Advertisement

"In Utero" is a project from FoxNext, a division launched in January to serve as an umbrella for all of Fox Entertainment Group's, this particular project will enhance the viewer's experience of cinema itself.

According to Metro, the story is about a crew bound on a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy. They discover an uncharted paradise and slowly understand that they are not alone. It is all about survival in the mysterious world.

It is not long when they discover that the new world is dark and dangerous, an escape mission is attempted when they stumble upon a threat beyond their comprehension. With a thrilling yet shocking experience. "Alien Covenant" is all about Katherine Waterson and Michael Fassbender fighting they way though the rough planet infested with aliens.