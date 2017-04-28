FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai Announced its Proposal To Change Net Neutrality Regulations For Online Traffic

On Thursday, a new head of Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Ajit Pai released a proposal on the so-called net neutrality regulations that is issued under Obama-era internet regulations. Ajit Pai was appointed by President Trump to dismantle the tough net neutrality regulations for online traffic.

According to The New York Times, FCC chairman Ajit Pai's plan is a forceful action and vague in details, as he said that the high-speed internet should not be treated like a public utility. The plan is to roll back the rules that the big telecom companies would be benefited especially Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T.

The net neutrality regulation is designed to free the flow of an online content. It prevents the broadband providers from slowing the internet speeds most importantly in video streams, news sites, and other content. The said regulations can lead the largest Internet service providers decreasing capital expenditures on broadband for $3.6 billion.

Advertisement

But, ABC reported that Mr. Pai's plan to replace net neutrality regulation does not need to implement immediately, instead it seeks on how to approach the main core that the broadband providers will steer users towards to specific internet sites and services. In Internet industry, net neutrality is the best for the business and it has not stood still since Mr. Pai explained his intentions.

Many of the big Internet service providers does not agree on what Mr. Pai's plan to its net neutrality especially Comcast that was quick to point out and fight the rules and fear that the price regulation over the broadband services. Meanwhile, AT&T and other telecom companies file a case to block Mr. Pai's net neutrality regulations that exceeded its authority in approving the said regulations.

The said ruling could be difficult for FCC to reverse its net neutrality regulations. The new policy of Mr. Pai faced various complications, including its comments ad revisions. However, the Republican will only have a two to one majority vote that will expectedly pass the net neutrality regulations.