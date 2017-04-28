‘Killer of the Flower Moon’ News Update: Leonardo DiCarpio, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro Planned To Team-Up On David Grann Adaptation Book

Witness the upcoming film from the adaptation book of David Grann "Killers of the Flower Moon." But the most surprising was the rumored team-up of the best men in Hollywood that creates breathtaking scenes.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, and Robert De Niro were reported of collaborating the adaptation book of David Grann "Killers of the Flower Moon" it was the Osage Murders and the origin of FBI. But the said genre gets the attention and fondness of the two well-known actors in Hollywood George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

On Independent report, "Killers of the Flower Moon" won a bid of $5 million dollars and arouse the attention of the trio Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCarpio. It was the first time that the three well-known television personality will collaborate in one film.

Advertisement

The film which is adapted from the non-fiction book of David Grann "Killer of the Flower Moon," deals about the series murders that continues to harass the Osage Indian tribe in Oklahoma on the late 20s and deals about the conspiracy in their country. The incident happens after economists discover oil in Osage County, Oklahoma which known as the most prosperous per capita in the world, as Deadline reported.

Moreover, the upcoming movie "Killer of the Flower Moon" with the presence Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaropio in their character will challenge them on how to resolve the case since those who tried to investigate the murders were be killed.

The future film "Killer of the Flower Moon" from the adaptation of David Grann's book were expected to have a spectacular action. Meanwhile, the artists who predicted to play the characters in "Killer of the Flower Moon" have been popular in their respective films.

Leonardo DiCarpio was best known for "Blood Diamon," "The Departed," "Inception," and "The Wolf of Wall Street." While Robert De Niro become popular on "The Godfather Part II" film and "The Family" which fans really admire him for his character.