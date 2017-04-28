Tom Hanks Planned For 29th Wedding Anniversary With Rita Wilson

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks or best known as Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are one the celebrity couple that is very consistent with each other. Tom Hanks and together with his wife Rita Wilson celebrates their 29th anniversary in their marriage.

According to E! Online, Hanks, and Wilson discuss their plans as they are celebrating their upcoming 29th anniversary. Tom Hanks said that they are planning for an ultimate secret plan that is set to be remarkable in the world.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson walked together down the red carpet on Wednesday for the premiere night of Tom Hanks new movie "The Circle" at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City where they spotted being loved up with each other. Meanwhile, leaves further statement about his new movie "The Circle"

According to Mail Online , Tom Hanks said it sells the glory of the internet and informational monopolies. Tom Hanks also praised his co-star Emma Watson for being responsible enough as an actress.

Tom Hanks "The Circle" is based on the best-selling book by Dave Eggers which it tells the story of young woman who played by Emma Watson quickly rises through the ranks of a power. The film stars Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega, Karen Gillan and Patton Oswalt and it was directed by James Ponsoldt.

On the other hand, way back 2015 Tom Hanks revealed how he and his wife lasted their relationship for 29 years. Hanks reportedly said that the secret of happiness with each other for a long time was that always telling the truth, with no lies and lame excuses.

In the year 2015 Hanks wife Rita Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double surgical process for the treatment of her breast cancer. But with the support of her husband Tom Hanks kept her on her feet and the process of recovering from the surgery it made them even more devoted to each other.