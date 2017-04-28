Amazon's Autonomous Vehicles Could Help Deliver Package in a Fastest Way

Amazon is an online shopping business that is taking good care of its increasing delivery chain. Currently, the online shop is now creating a team to explore how an autonomous technology can help on the delivery business.

According to Fox Business, Amazon formed this team a year ago to focused on putting a broader initiative that can take more control of its deliveries. However, these people in the team said that Amazon does not have the intention to build autonomous vehicles, instead, they are working some advancements that can help reduce logistics costs.

To some extent, the autonomous vehicle might be necessary for delivery plans that are still the company is in a big focus. Though there no specific details on it, it looks like Amazon is currently working on the self-driving since Amazon deliveries might take some time and cost in delivery and shipping as well. The autonomous vehicle is still in its early phase as an interim step, while waiting to the self-driving to be perfect.

Moreover, Ars Technica added that in shipping and delivery, the autonomous vehicles can cut the costs and sometimes can deliver in a half day of time to move across the country. Human drivers have a 10-hour limit that will take a few days of delivery. Amazon embraces that autonomous vehicles can help the streamline operation and can reduce its payroll expenses.

Autonomous vehicles are viewed as a logical element for automation logistics process not just in the warehouse but also in its shipment and deliveries. The autonomous vehicle is Amazon's recent experiment to optimize its packing and shipping logistics. The company had been using a drone last year to deliver packages in the UK.

However, Amazon is recently posted a job for a research scientist in Amazons Robotics division that will work on mobility and transportation system. Though the company has not made an official comment on its autonomous vehicle, Amazon has secured a patent that guides its autonomous vehicles on the roadways.