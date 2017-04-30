Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, April 30, 2017 | Updated at 7:19 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

NVIDIA’s Future Plans: Volta, Pascal GPUs Plus GTX 2080 Ti

By Shailesh Sharma (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 30, 2017 06:31 PM EDT
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2017

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2017(Photo : David Becker/Getty Images)

NVIDIA has a lot of competitors in the market. Therefore, the company is clearly seen re-vamping its products in an effort to make them more favorable for its consumers. New reports that recently emerged online suggest that NVIDIA's latest Volta comes equipped with capacity enough to take on most of its competitors, including AMD Vega.

As per reports, NVIDIA has already begun work on a development of a new line, following the success of Volta. The latter had managed to woe high-end markets with its graphic-card abilities. Users appear to be preferring NVIDIA Volta over most of its rivals including Radeon RX Vega, GTX 1070, GTX 1080, GTX 1080 Ti and even TITAN X(P).

Moreover, the NVIDIA Volta line-up of graphic cards are also widely rumored to be the feature in high-performance GV102, GV104 and GV110 GPUs. The company apparently hopes to make the maximum use of the VOLTA range of graphic cards. At the moment, there are about three GPUs development tailored around the Volta architecture that are on its way. Nvidia hopes to finish the successful development of its much-anticipated Volta cards in time.

Like mentioned previously, following the success of its Volta line of graphic cards, NVIDIA is now preparing the introduction of their next-gen GeForce GTX 2080 flagship cards. According to wccftech, Nvidia GTX 2080 Ti said to be based on GP 102 GPU. The release date of the chip is still not confirmed.

According to another report published by Tweak Town, the company is expected to assemble their latest line-up by latest 2018. If reports are to be believed then even AMD is preparing the introduction of the new variants of Radeon RX Vega, hoping that it will out-perform most graphic cards out there.

Reports also suggest that recently that NVIDIA is currently focusing on launching their entire Pascal graphics card line-up in the market. Nvidia even confirmed that they will be introducing the former in different variants at different times.

SEE ALSO

Iron Fist Season 2 May Arrive In 2019 Plus Cast Update & Plot

AMD’s Ryzen 5 1600x Beats Record, Clocked At 5.9GHz

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

Apple iMacs 2017: Ryzen 7 Chip, UHD Display Plus Release Date & Price

'Madam Secretary' Season 3: Keith Doherty, Elizabeth Roles Plus Cast & Plot

TagsNVIDIA news, NVIDIA Update, NVIDIA rumors, Nvidia Pascal, NVIDIA VOLTA, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, NVIDIA volta update

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

'Batman: Arkham VR'

'Batman: Arkham' VR Comes on Steam for Vive, Oculus Rift - Watch Trailer Here!

"Batman: Arkham" VR is no longer exclusive on the PlayStation 4.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout

Disney California 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Attraction to Open May 27; 6 Exciting Adventures
Jon Snow in 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Teases 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Photo; Fans Theory Says Azor Ahai Coming
'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' Grand Opening

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Became a Couple After 'Wild Tequila Night'
Widowmaker in 'Overwatch'

'Overwatch' Pro Gamer Accidentally Streams Racist Ranked Match; Gets Fired By Organization
Hisagi Shūhei

Tite Kubo's Spinoff Manga 'Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World' Releases April 28
'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind'

'Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Returns 700 Years Before 'Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind'

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Pokémon Go' Update: New Event From Niantic To Introduce SHINY characters

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA: Golden State Warriors Tie NBA Record With 45 Points In 1st-Quarter Of Game 4 Blowout

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

NBA News: San Antonio Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon To Play Game 5 After Illness

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

Supergirl 2x01: Clark Kent and Kara Danvers aka Superman and Supergirl #7
Entertainment

'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers: Rhea, Mon-El's Mom Has Evil Plans, Offering Proposal to Lena Luthor; EP Hinted Big Fights & Guests in Season 2 Finale

Battlefield 1 Sprine Update Highlights
Tech

'Battlefield 1' Spring Update Confirmed To Feature Platoons, New Weapons, Private Servers & More

OnePlus is planning to bring the latest Android OS to its phones.
Business

OnePlus 5 Leaked Online, Find Out Release Date, Specs, Features & Price

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Culture

Why 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' Star Chris Pratt No Longer Takes Fan Selfies
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics