Microsoft Surface Pro 5 News & Update: Release In Spring 2017, Find Out Specs & Features

All eyes are on Microsoft as they are expected to announce the next Surface Pro this year. There are numerous reports indicating that the technology giant is expected to unveil a new line-up of Microsoft Surface Pro 5 by spring of 2017.

According to a new report published by PCAdvisor, assuming that Microsoft launched its predecessor, Pro 4 device in October last year, the same tradition will follow this year as well. Microsoft is even expected to introduce a big Windows 10 update this year. Chances are, the both might come combined for its consumers. Whether it will be an exclusive collaboration with the Surface Pro 5 and Windows 10 or not, remains to be seen.

There are several specifications regarding the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 that have leaked too. According to a report published by Korea Portal, the upcoming Surface Pro 5 is expected to arrive with a new stylus pen as well. Moreover, the device is also widely believed to contain a wireless, rechargeable battery.

Separately, several reports have suggested that the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 device is also expected to debut with a newly-designed Surface Dial. The latter will serve as a small accessory that users can make use of, while on the Surface Pro 5.

Among the many rumors that have been circulating regarding the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is the fact that it is going to come packed with Intel's latest, sixth-gen processor. As per reports, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 635 processor may come in a different version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. No other details regarding the upcoming Microsoft Surface Pro 5's specifications have been leaked yet.

As far as the release date of the device in question is concerned, it was believed by experts that it would arrive by Q1 of 2017. However, it appears unlikely that such a thing will be taking place. Stay tuned for more Microsoft Surface Pro 5 updates.