'Arrested Development' Season 5 Will be Soon Aired in Netflix, Movie Version is Coming Its Way, Report Says

"Arrested Development" is one of the Netflix originals, though it has more seasons to come, it seems like season five is a little bit too slow to be aired. However, Mitch Hurwitz said that the production is planning to have a movie version since the originality of "Arrested Development" was ended in 2008.

According to CNET, the "Arrested Development" was first aired on Fox in 2003 and was canceled after the third season in 2006. But earlier this year, the co-producer Brian Grazer announced that the season five will be coming out soon. The production assured that the fifth season will definitely be on Netflix.

One of the producers Ron Howard said that they were eager to do more and Mitch has great ideas that the "Arrested Development" Season 5 will come alive and be moved on just like the other successful TV shows. While, Brian Grazer claimed that the discussion has already happened between the cast members, adding with the deals that are expected to be made in a few weeks.

Advertisement

However, TV Guide reported that the continuation of the "Arrested Development" has been facing some difficulties because of the original cast's schedules and it is tough to everybody to get intact. The delay of "Arrested Development" Season 5 is all about the original cast's schedules, but despite, it does not mean that they were not on board with the revival.

"Arrested Development" Season 5 is now floating all over the internet, while the original casts were eager to know about the new storyline of the season of the Bluth family that is formerly wealthy family. All throughout the original run, the story of "Arrested Development" revolved around the members of the family that are widely defined as one of the comedy TV shows that have been receiving praises from critics before and listed as one of the Time magazine's "Best TV Shows of All-Time."