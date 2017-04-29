Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Caitlyn Jenner Thinks Daughter Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi Ad Was Very Cool

Apr 29, 2017
Life is Good at GOLD MEETS GOLDEN Event in Los Angeles

Life is Good at GOLD MEETS GOLDEN Event in Los Angeles(Photo : Rich Polk/Getty Images for Life is Good)

 

While the whole world is criticizing Pepsi for it latest ad, Caitlyn Jenner thought it was "so cool". The "I am Cait" star has finally opened up about her daughter Kendall Jenner's controversial commercial.

According to Interdependent, Caitlyn Jenner recently appeared in a Sirius XM show to promote her memoir. "The Secrets of My Life." while talking to Andy Cohen, the former Olympian opened up about her thoughts on the Pepsi advert.

"All the controversy, Kendall's Pepsi commercial, when it came out online I said 'that is so cool.' It was cute," Interdependent quoted Caitlyn Jenner. "I didn't see some of the things that obviously some other people saw but then it came out and all hell broke loose. I felt sorry for Kendall."

Kendall Jenner recently received major backlash for her association with the Pepsi ad. Seems like Caitlyn Jenner is ready to stand by the model and support her through the hard times.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner is busy promoting her memoir and this time she visited the White House. She has also posted a video of herself outside the president's house and encouraging Donald Trump and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to read the book.

According to Mail Online, Caitlyn Jenner did enter the White House but it has not been disclosed who she is meeting. A Trump supporter throughout, the former Olympian has recently expressed her disappointment in the president on LGBT issues.

Caitlyn Jenner is currently facing major heat from ex-wife Kris Jenner and step-daughter. The Kardashians are having a tough time sympathizing with Cait when she has accused their momager of knowing about her gender issues and staying mum.

During her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian stated that she feels bad for her mom Kris Jenner. The reality TV star further added that not everything that Caitlyn Jenner is saying during the promotion of the book is fair and truthful.

 

 

