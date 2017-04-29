Kendall Jenner Posts Bold Topless Selfie Following Pepsi Ad And Fyre Festival Controversies

Kendall Jenner is taking the Instagram with a storm by posting once of her sexiest selfie. The model has left the fans drooling as she went topless in her latest photo.

According to Mail Online, Kendall Jenner has decided to ditch her top in a bold selfie she has recently posted on social media. The 21-year-old wrapped one arm across her breast to just hide the nipples.

Advertisement

Apart from her stunning body, another thing that popped out in the photo is a pair of bright orange thigh highs. Kendall Jenner donned on a pair of jeans and a hat to complete her selfie attire.

Kendall Jenner's collab with Vetements X Manolo Blahnik earned her the orange boots that has been priced at $4,600. The model has been facing major controversies lately due to her involvement in disastrous projects.

First the Pepsi advert that was deemed insensitive and tone-deaf and now Kendall Jenner is facing more backlashes for promoting the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. The festival has been officially called off due to bad living and meal conditions.

Kendall Jenner, along with other top models including Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowsk, was paid to endorse the Fyre Festival since January. The three-day music festival has been cancelled after the management failed to provide the visitors proper tents or decent food that left people stranded on a Bahamian island.

Kendall Jenner's back to back endorsements fail has made her a joke on the internet. However, it seems like not everyone is criticizing the 21-year old's projects.

As previously reported by Latin Post, Caitlyn Jenner has opened up for the first time about the Pepsi ad. She stated that when Kendall Jenner's Pepsi advert came, she actually though it was very cool.

The "I am Cait" star added that she didn't see the things that other people pointed out being insensitive. Following the controversy, Caitlyn admitted feeling sorry for Kendall Jenner.