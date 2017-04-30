AMD Radeon RX Vega Packaging Leaked: Quake Champions Bundle Expected

The AMD Radeon RX Vega packaging has apparently leaked out, sending the users in a frenzy of sorts. The new system reportedly comes with modern-day graphics solution specially designed to address the growing need of the PC market. The new AMD Radeon RX Vega - which is expected to arrive in Q1 of 2017 (i.e. anytime soon), is expected to come packed with some high-end specifications.

The packaging of the upcoming AMD Radeon RX Vega reportedly leaked out last week. The revelation of the new system provided users with more knowledge as to what can be expected from the new product. It appears like there might be a possibility that the Quake Champions Bundle may even come as an added feature in the new AMD Radeon RX Vega.

According to an online report published by Digiworthy, not much information can be gathered regarding the upcoming product except for the fact that Quake Champions Bundle is to be expected. Details such as the fact that the AMD Radeon RX Vega is to come with DirectX 12, Radeon Relive live capture support, Radeon Chill, Vulkan and Freesync 2 features are already known by the fans.

Advertisement

Another report by Segment Next further reveals that the front of the AMD Radeon RX Vega box indicate that users will be provided with the ability to install the game icons directly on their desktops through the use of AMD's Crimson ReLive 17.4.4 driver. The good part about the additional feature is that the users can choose for themselves whether or not they want to utilize the short-cut.

AMD has also reportedly gotten into a partnership with ID Tech and Bethesda, giving the fans a ray of hope that they might finally be able to optimize games for both, Ryzen and Vega. If this turns out to be true, then users will most possibly be able to play games like Prey 2 and Fall out 4.