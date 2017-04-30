‘Logan’ To Receive Another Theatrical Run, This Time In Black And White Version

Fans who have though this will be the last time they will get to see Hugh Jackman as Logan on the big screen are wrong. No, the actor has not agreed to do another Wolverine movie but "Logan" is returning to the theaters again, in black and white.



According to Entertainment Weekly, "Logan" Director James Mangold has recently announced that a black-and-white version of the movie will be released again on big screen. For those who have missed the movie the first time around, this is their second chance to witness the popular superhero film.



However, there are a couple of issues with the May 16 release of black and white "Logan". First, the movie will hit the theaters for a single showing and second this limited period offer is only available in the US.



The "Logan" director has previously hinted that a black-and-white version of the movie might be included as part of the DVD and Blu-ray extras. However, no one was expecting a theatrical release and the news came as a pleasant surprise.



Mangold has stated on Twitter that the process of converting a film to black-and-white is a lengthy one and not easy. He added that it was important to determine which hues go dark or light, adjust contrast, blacks. Simply toning down the hues will not give a good result.



More on "Logan", it was recently revealed that Liev Schreiber's character Sabertooth was almost a part of the plot but was later canceled. The actor has finally opened up about why his character was never included.



"There was an invitation early on from Hugh and Mangold and I would have loved to work on it," Latin Post quoted Live Schreiber talking about his movie "Chuck". "It was very difficult given Ray Donovan's schedule, and I think they went a different direction as well with the story."



Reportedly, if Liev Schreiber would have been in "Logan", then his character would have been used to help Logan with the run. According to screenwriter Scott Frank, initially, there was a scene idea in which Logan, Laura, and Charles would run into Sabertooth and ask for his help.

Advertisement