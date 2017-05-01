'Logan' Gets Black and White Movie Release in US May 16; Why Liev Schreiber's Sabretooth Did Not Appear in Film

"Logan" the movie will be re-released in the US as a black and white film. Director James Mangold announced the news on Twitter saying that Hugh Jackman's last Wolverine movie in noir will be released on May 16.

Director James Mangold adds that while "Logan" will be in theaters again, a Blu-Ray version of the black and white film will be released as well. He adds that the original colored R-rated movie has been toned down and its contrast adjusted for the film, Metro reports.

Liev Schreiber who plays Wolverine's brother, Sabretooth was supposed to be in "Logan." The actor revealed that he was asked to be part of Hugh Jackson's Wolverine swansong film but says that he had scheduling conflicts.

Variety reports that Liev Schreiber's Sabretooth, also known as Victor Creed, first appeared in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." The actor adds that he was personally invited by Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold to be in "Logan."

"Logan" would have had a slightly different story if Liev Schreiber appeared as Sabretooth in it. However, since he had scheduling issues the film's story was altered and confessed that he would have loved to be part of the film.

There was a scene in "Logan" where Hugh Jackman's Wolverine would ask for help from Sabretooth as a brother. Liev Schreiber's portrayal of the character was considered one of the best even though he wasn't the only who played Victor Creed.

In fact, actor Tyler Mane was the first to play Sabretooth. He appeared in the 2000 X-Men movie directed by Bryan Singer. However, Mane did not return as the character again in the next X-Men films.

Liev Schreiber praised Hugh Jackman's performance and James Mangold's direction in "Logan." He was thankful that he had worked with them in the past and was sad when he learned that the movie will be Jackman's last as Wolverine.