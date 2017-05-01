Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, May 01, 2017

'Fate and the Furious' Top On Box Office Hit; 'How To Be A Latin Lover' On Second Line

By Honey A. Demecillo
First Posted: May 01, 2017
Vin Diesel And Michelle Rodriguez Visit Washington Heights On Behalf Of 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Vin Diesel And Michelle Rodriguez Visit Washington Heights On Behalf Of 'The Fate Of The Furious'(Photo : Mike Coppola / Staff/ GettyImages)

Universal Pictures "Fate and the Furious" stays on top while "How to be a Latin Lover" was in the second line on box office hits. Meanwhile, "Boss Baby" bid farewell on its original rank and placed in the fifth line.

F. Gary Gray film "Fate and the Furious" gained the gross for more than $19 million in 4,077 Theaters and maintain as the box office champ for three straight weeks. While the adaptation film "The Circle" on Dave Eggers novel which star's by Emma Watson got beaten up with "How to be a Latin Lover" and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion."

On Variety report, "Fate and the Furious" was included on a 21st  top grossing movie that globally gained $ 1 billion which is almost on 2006 box office hits "Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Man's Chest" with its total sum of $1.06 billion. Despite having a feud between the "Fate and the Furious" cast, Vin Diesel and the "Rock" Dwayne Johnson, still, the film was able to go further than what is expected.

Moreover, "How to be a Latin Lover" which stars by a Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez garner a total gross of $12 million on 1,118 theaters in just a week. While an Indian epic fantasy film "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" gained a weekend gross of more than $ 10 million in 425 theaters for over a week, according to Hollywood Reporter.

James Ponsoldt film "The Circle" gather a total weekend gross of $9.3 million for 3,163 theaters which ranked on No.4 in the box office hit. "The Circle" will have Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, John Boyega and Karen Gillan.

However, it is not far into possible that the three films "How to be a Latin Lover," "Baahubli 2: The Conclusion" and "The Circle" will get on top since it's their first week on box office hits. But as of now, "Fate and the Furious" remain from its position and still waiting for other movies to beat their rank.

