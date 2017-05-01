Fitbit Flex 2: A Wearable Fitness Tracker Reportedly Exploded On Its Own, Wisconsin Woman's Claim

The wearable company Fitbit is facing a claim about its Fitbit Flex 2 that is continuously burning after two weeks of use that creates a second-degree burn on the hand of Dina Mitchell. However, Fitbit denied the report and started its initial investigation on what is actually happened.

According to ABC News, Dina Mitchell got her Fitbit Flex 2 as a birthday present and added that it took two weeks of used until it suddenly exploded while she's sitting and reading a book. Based on the Fitbit initial investigation, the wearable company concludes that Ms. Mitchell's Fitbit Flex 2 was caused by external forces.

The Fitbit Flex 2 is a slim and swim-proof band that cost $100. Inside of it is a lithium polymer battery that is smaller than the battery of Samsung's Galaxy Note 7's fiasco. Previously, Fitbit was also facing a complaint on the device about a serious skin irritation issues and Fitbit cannot afford to have another bad news. However, Fitbit stated that the company has not received any complaint that is similar to the explode incident.

Forbes reported that this kind of incident is common to the company, as it previously reported that Gear Fit2 was causing a burn-marks due to overheating issues. The incident was still isolated and gives assurance to other customers that Fitbit Flex 2 is safe and comfortable to use. Despite the company's lousy selling season that lost $144.2 million in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Fitbit added that the product has come with a warning on the what will happen if the device is not handled properly, but Ms. Mitchell stated that she follow whatever is written and was carefully take good care with the device. For now, Ms. Mitchell was treated at Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin as one of the urgent care facilities and Fitbit offered a free replacement for the explode Fitbit Flex 2.