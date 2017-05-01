One Direction Liam Payne Is Rumored To Have Named Son Taylor Payne

Liam Payne and girlfriend Cheryl became proud parents of a son last month. Although the couple has failed to announce the baby' s name yet, one particular name claiming, to be their son's, has leaked online.

According to Metro, former One Direction member Liam Payne and Cheryl welcomed their bundle of joy on March 22. Since then, fans have been waiting patiently for the couple to announce the baby name.

However, one celebrity birthday site sent everyone into a frenzy when it added a new listing on their forum. According to it, Liam Payne's son has been named Taylor Payne.

While some fans are taking this information to be the truth, others are not sure about it since it has not been officially confirmed by Payne.

According to Mirror, one possibility why FamousBirthdays.com listed the baby's name as Taylor could be because of a previous comment made by Liam Payne. The singer has mentioned before during his interview with Hits Radio that the name has always been his favorite.

"I like the name Taylor, Mirror quoted Liam Payne. "Taylor's pretty neutral for a boy or a girl. That's what I'm going to call my first child if I had children."

Since the interview happened way back in 2012, a lot can change in five years. Whereas there is a possibility that Liam Payne actually named his firstborn Taylor, fans should take the information with a grain of salt.

Reportedly, the law in England and Wales states that all newborns must be registered within 42 days of their birth. This means Liam Payne has until May 3 to decide on a name and register it.

There is a high chance that Liam Payne and Cheryl have already legalized their son's existence. The celebrity couple is yet to announce the name officially.