Zayn Malik Suffers Foot Injury; Singer Visits Girlfriend Gigi Hadid On A Wheelchair

Zayn Malik has been spotted in a wheelchair scaring fans about his health. The singer was visiting New York.

According to Mirror, fans are worried about Zayn Malik's health after seeing him in a wheelchair. The singer was spotted arriving at Gigi Hadid's apartment in New York.



Zayn Malik's wheelchair was being pushed by a woman helper. The former One Direction member didn't have any shoes on his left foot and it looked like he was having difficulty keeping it in a comfortable angle.



Fans have expressed their best wishes and hoped that he gets well soon. A rep for Zayn Malik has told Page Six that the singer has injured his foot but otherwise, he is fine. No further details have been obtained about the situation.



Zayn Malik looked perfectly fine just a few days before as he celebrated Gigi Hadid's birthday. The pair was spotted cozying up as they casually roamed around New York.



Both Zayn Malik and Gigi looked stunning in their comfortable outfits. Earlier that day, the model posted a photo on Instagram featuring the singer kissing a sweet peck on her lips as she holds up a beautiful cake.



Zayn Malik also shared a black and white photo on social media that showed him kissing Gigi on cheeks while she displayed her cute smile. The "Pillowtalk" singer captioned the post with "happy birthday to my everything" and heart emoji.



Meanwhile, Zayn Malik has urged his fans to help with the treatment of his mother's best friend who is battling cancer. He has a posted a link on his Twitter page that takes anyone who is willing to donate to the GoFundMe page for Ayesha Butt.



Ayesha Butt has mentioned on her page that she is suffering from terminal lung cancer and needs £120,000 for treatment. In an update, she has mentioned that she has personally asked Zayn Malik to enlighten the public about her situation on Twitter.



However, Butt has updated that there are some spiteful people who are giving Zayn Malik a hard time for his kindness. She has requested them to stop harassing the singer.