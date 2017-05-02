Arkane Studios 'Prey' Demo Out on PS4, Xbox One; PC Requirements

"Prey" is a first-person shooter game developed by Arkane Studios and will be published under Bethesda. The game is coming this May 5 and will be out on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A demo of the game has been released and it has garnered some mixed reviews from fans and critics.

According to EuroGamer, "Prey" is a remake of the 2006 game which was developed by Human Head Studios under 2K Games. The game has a similar environment to the "System Shock" and "BioShock" games and runs on CryEngine, a new technology that Bethesda is testing.

Just a few days before its official release, a demo of "Prey" has been released on PS4 and Xbox One. However, there is none for the PC. The demo gives players a chance to sample the game for an hour. On the PS4, the game runs on 1080p while it runs on 900p on the Xbox One.

Some "Prey" players who played the demo noted that while the Xbox One and PS4 versions have different frame rates, the latter feels more sluggish. However, a Bethesda representative assured PS4 players that the final release of the game will be tweaked to fix lags and other responsive issues.

To make up for the lack of a demo for "Prey" on PC, Bethesda apparently released the system requirements of the game for the platform. However, they did not release the overall size of the game.

Heavy reports that the minimum memory requirement for "Prey" is 8GB while the recommended is 16GB. The game is playable on CPU that is at least an Intel i5 and an AMD FX-8320. For the GPU, a GTX 660 2GB is minimally required.

Based on the recommended settings, "Prey" seems to run better on mid to high-end computers. However, some settings can be adjusted to minimize lagging issues but the game's overall visual look may be affected.