10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

D.C. Comics superheroine and feminist icon Wonder Woman has been having a busy year as of late. When she isn't punching bad guys through walls and saving the world, she's celebrating her 75th anniversary and getting ready to make her big screen debut, in theaters June 2.

Like her equally colorful colleagues, Superman and Batman, Wonder Woman has enjoyed a wild ride of turns and gimmicks throughout her history in comics. Here is a small refresher of her impact on the genre and the rest of the world she's sworn to defend.