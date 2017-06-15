GOP Rep. Steve Scalise In Critical Condition After Ballfield Shootout

Officials at the FBI are attempting to piece together the story of the attacks, as several lay wounded in hospitals.(Photo : Getty Images)

Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is reportedly in critical condition after surgery meant to tend to serious wounds sustained in Wednesday's brutal shooting outside a Congressional charity baseball game practice.

According to a statement posted by the office of the Louisiana congressman, Scalise was shot in the hip and was taken to a Washington D.C. hospital for an expedited surgery and several blood transfusions. U.S. Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner was shot in the ankle exchanging fire with the gunman, along with congressional aide Zachary Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika. Rep. Roger Williams of Texas and Special Agent David Bailey of the U.S. Capitol Police were also treated for minor secondary injuries.

President Trump tweeted his support for Scalise after paying him and his family a bedside visit with his wife Melania. The Trumps also visited Officer Griner and her wife with flowers in tow.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

The gunman, identified at the scene as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Illinois, later died of wounds sustained during the heavy exchange of gunfire on a baseball field in a quiet Washington suburb. It is now being revealed that Hodgkinson held radically opposing views toward the conservative right and was a member of several anti-Republican groups on social media.

Scalise, popular as a representative at the state and federal level in typically-red Louisiana, was known for stating he wanted to pull Republican leadership "as far right as possible." Federal officials are still investigating Hodgkinson's background and his actions in the days before the attack.

The Congressional Baseball Game, a long time charity game played between Democrats and Republicans is still set to be played on Thursday afternoon in Nationals Stadium in Washington D.C.