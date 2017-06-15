Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 15, 2017 | Updated at 10:35 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

GOP Rep. Steve Scalise In Critical Condition After Ballfield Shootout

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 15, 2017 11:15 AM EDT
Officials at the FBI are attempting to piece together the story of the attacks, as several lay wounded in hospitals.

Officials at the FBI are attempting to piece together the story of the attacks, as several lay wounded in hospitals.(Photo : Getty Images)

Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is reportedly in critical condition after surgery meant to tend to serious wounds sustained in Wednesday's brutal shooting outside a Congressional charity baseball game practice.

According to a statement posted by the office of the Louisiana congressman, Scalise was shot in the hip and was taken to a Washington D.C. hospital for an expedited surgery and several blood transfusions. U.S. Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner was shot in the ankle exchanging fire with the gunman, along with congressional aide Zachary Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika. Rep. Roger Williams of Texas and Special Agent David Bailey of the U.S. Capitol Police were also treated for minor secondary injuries.

President Trump tweeted his support for Scalise after paying him and his family a bedside visit with his wife Melania. The Trumps also visited Officer Griner and her wife with flowers in tow.

The gunman, identified at the scene as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Illinois, later died of wounds sustained during the heavy exchange of gunfire on a baseball field in a quiet Washington suburb. It is now being revealed that Hodgkinson held radically opposing views toward the conservative right and was a member of several anti-Republican groups on social media.

Scalise, popular as a representative at the state and federal level in typically-red Louisiana, was known for stating he wanted to pull Republican leadership "as far right as possible." Federal officials are still investigating Hodgkinson's background and his actions in the days before the attack.

The Congressional Baseball Game, a long time charity game played between Democrats and Republicans is still set to be played on Thursday afternoon in Nationals Stadium in Washington D.C.

TagsSteve Scalise, shooting, attack, Republican Party, Washington D.C

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Suspect In Shooting Identified As Member of Anti-Republican Group

Trump Border Policy Unwittingly Increases Cash Transfers From The U.S. To Mexico

Golden State Warriors Might Decline White House Visit

Former NBA champion and Diplomat Dennis Rodman On A "Mission" In North Korea

Trump Might Be Considering Firing The Guy In Charge Of The Russian Investigation

Latin Lives & Immigration

greenfell tower Jessica Urbano Ramirez

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Paulin Karine Diaz flatliners

It was a redemption story for the Warriors last night in Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Golden State Warriors Destroy Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Finals (VIDEOS)

Even if it wasn't close it was still heated.
Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017

Top 7 Highest Paid Latino Athletes of 2017
USAvsMEX

See The Highlights of USA vs Mexico In FIFA World Cup 2018 Qualifiers
Kevin Durant could dethrone King James.

What You Need To Know For The 2017 NBA Finals
Phillies star outfielder and Venezuelan-born Odubel Herrera's leadership skills were called into question.

Hall of Famer Apologizes For Suggesting That Latino Player Must Speak English
Roy Larner almost died fighting off the London attackers in a pub.

Football Fan Stabbed 8 Times Defending Others During London Attack
Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals

Top 10 Highest Paid Players Of The 2017 NBA Finals
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics