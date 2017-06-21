Damon Lindelof Developing "Watchmen" TV Show For HBO

Damon Lindelof, the creative mind behind "Lost" and "Prometheus" is setting his sights on adapting the acclaimed DC comic series "Watchmen" for HBO.

Lindelof, fresh off the high critical praise from HBO sleeper hit "The Leftovers", has been a devoted fan of the comic book created by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins since its 1986 debut.

"From the flashbacks to the nonlinear storytelling to the deeply flawed heroes, these are all elements that I try to put into everything I write," he told Comic Book Resources in 2009 ahead of the release of the feature-film directed by "Justice League" visionary Zack Snyder.

Set in an alternate 1980s America in which Richard Nixon is still President, "Watchmen" is a deconstruction of the superhero genre in a world where World War III looms like a shadow. Snyder's take garnered praise for its devotion to the extremely dense source material, but faltered at the box office.

No deal is currently in place, but talks are taking place between Warner Bros. and HBO. If sucessful, "Watchmen" could thrust HBO into the highly lucrative world of superhero media, after its smash fantasy series "Game of Thrones" ends next year.

