Spotify Immediately Regrets Calling Justin Bieber "Latin King" In Ad

Justin Bieber doesn't know all the word to smash hit "Despacito," but that must have slipped past music streaming company Spotify when they referred to him as a "Latin King" in a now deleted advertisement.

When he's not disrepecting Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi by publicly making fun of Spanish language speakers, Spotify thinks Bieber is apparently some kind of Latin royalty. The music service quickly pulled the ads from its application after numerous complaints on social media from angry Latinos.

dear @Spotify , take this down. this is disrespectful. I'm sure we all agree. -sincerely,

ALL LATINXS. pic.twitter.com/GZ56lzHncn — paletero papi (@pablocurates) June 14, 2017

“We made a creative decision to feature Justin Bieber in our ad because we wanted to celebrate 'Despacito' as key cultural moment when music genres crossover,” an unnamed Spotify spokesperson said in a statement to the New York Daily News. “We realized that this could be seen as culturally insensitive so we have pulled those ads.” Not realizing that it's not smart to refer to a non-Latin person as a "Latin King", they also managed to tie Bieber to a notorious street gang in the process.

Yup, Justin Bieber really did forget the lyrics to "Despacito", but we think "Dorito" sounds just as good..currently craving one, thanks JB. pic.twitter.com/Hap5ftHrcq — Leaf Music (@leaffm) May 25, 2017