Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 12, 2018 | Updated at 2:11 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

The 15 Highest-Paying Jobs in the U.S. In 2017

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 26, 2017 02:35 PM EDT
Close

You wanna be a billionaire so bad? You may want to consider becoming a physician or studying law, according to the latest list of high-paid jobs in 2017 on Buisness Insider.

Glassdoor, the online job site, highlights the fact that higher-paying jobs have typically centered around the tech and healthcare sectors. This year's list shows that that trend continues to be true.

15. Solutions architect

Median base salary: $102,678

Solutions architects oversee product design and convert requests into practical designs.

14. Nurse practitioner

Median base salary: $104,144

Nurse practitioners diagnose and treat everything from occasional to more severe illnesses.

13. Software architect

Median base salary: $104,754

Software architects help groups focusing on software development to assemble efficient systems.

12. Information-technology architect

Median base salary: $105,303

Info-tech architects design multiple channels of upgrading companies' computer systems.

11. Software engineering manager

Median base salary: $109,350

Software engineering managers lead teams tasked with sustaining and improving software.

10. Corporate controller

Median base salary: $110,855

Corporate controllers are responsible for overseeing a company's accounting department.

9. Research and development manager

Median base salary: $111,905

Research and development managers oversee the introduction of new products and improve on existing ones.

8. Applications development manager

Median base salary: $112,045

Applications development managers support business operations related to software applications.

7. Physician assistant

Median base salary: $112,529

Physician assistants provide services usually done by physicians, such as conducting physicals and counseling patients.

6. Enterprise architect

Median base salary: $112,560

Enterprise architects design the structure and operations of a company.

5. Pharmacist

Median base salary: $125,847

Pharmacists prescribe medications and instruct patients on their proper use.

4. Medical science liaison

Median base salary: $132,842

Medical science liaisons convey the scientific benefits of medical products to the general public.

3. Patent attorney

Median base salary: $139,272

Patent attorneys advise on patent law and work with inventors, investors, and manufacturers.

2. Pharmacy manager

Median base salary: $149,064

Pharmacy managers are responsible for overseeing and managing pharmacy operations.

1. Physician

Median base salary: $187,876

Physicians examine patients, prescribe medicine, and treat wounds and diseases.

Tagsjobs, career, science, tech, Healthcare, money, salary

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Senate’s Current Trumpcare Bill Dead on Arrival

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Study Shows Immigrants Are At The Heart Of Silicon Valley

ENTERTAINMENT

frank rubio National Hydrocarbons Commission

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

4:44 hassan jameel

Chile vs Germany

Chile vs. Germany 2017 Confederations Cup Final Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

Get ready for the final matchup of the big tournament.
Germany celebrates after scoring against El Tri.

Confederations Cup: Highlights from Germany’s Blitz-Like 4-1 Win Against Mexico
Venus Williams

Venus Williams Blamed In Fatal Car Crash
Portuguese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins

Superstar Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins
Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo Becomes National Hero, Defeats Portugal 3-0 In Penalties (VIDEOS)
The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice

The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice On Social Media
LaVar Ball squares up with WWE superstar The Miz

LaVar Ball Squares Up with WWE’s The Miz
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics