The 15 Highest-Paying Jobs in the U.S. In 2017
You wanna be a billionaire so bad? You may want to consider becoming a physician or studying law, according to the latest list of high-paid jobs in 2017 on Buisness Insider.
Glassdoor, the online job site, highlights the fact that higher-paying jobs have typically centered around the tech and healthcare sectors. This year's list shows that that trend continues to be true.
15. Solutions architect
Median base salary: $102,678
Solutions architects oversee product design and convert requests into practical designs.
14. Nurse practitioner
Median base salary: $104,144
Nurse practitioners diagnose and treat everything from occasional to more severe illnesses.
13. Software architect
Median base salary: $104,754
Software architects help groups focusing on software development to assemble efficient systems.
12. Information-technology architect
Median base salary: $105,303
Info-tech architects design multiple channels of upgrading companies' computer systems.
11. Software engineering manager
Median base salary: $109,350
Software engineering managers lead teams tasked with sustaining and improving software.
10. Corporate controller
Median base salary: $110,855
Corporate controllers are responsible for overseeing a company's accounting department.
9. Research and development manager
Median base salary: $111,905
Research and development managers oversee the introduction of new products and improve on existing ones.
8. Applications development manager
Median base salary: $112,045
Applications development managers support business operations related to software applications.
7. Physician assistant
Median base salary: $112,529
Physician assistants provide services usually done by physicians, such as conducting physicals and counseling patients.
6. Enterprise architect
Median base salary: $112,560
Enterprise architects design the structure and operations of a company.
5. Pharmacist
Median base salary: $125,847
Pharmacists prescribe medications and instruct patients on their proper use.
4. Medical science liaison
Median base salary: $132,842
Medical science liaisons convey the scientific benefits of medical products to the general public.
3. Patent attorney
Median base salary: $139,272
Patent attorneys advise on patent law and work with inventors, investors, and manufacturers.
2. Pharmacy manager
Median base salary: $149,064
Pharmacy managers are responsible for overseeing and managing pharmacy operations.
1. Physician
Median base salary: $187,876
Physicians examine patients, prescribe medicine, and treat wounds and diseases.