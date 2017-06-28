The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice

New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson, the most celebrated basketball coach in NBA history, has agreed to part ways with the organization.

The highly-revered former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers head coach had struggled to translate his facility to win ball games from the sidelines of the court to the front office.

During his stellar head-coaching career, Jackson led Chicago to six NBA championships and Los Angeles to five.

Under Jackson's three-year tenure as president of basketball operations, however, the Knicks amassed a losing record of 80 wins and 166 losses and failed to make the playoffs in all three seasons.

Knicks owner James Dolan said in a statement, "After careful thought and consideration, we mutually agreed that the Knicks will be going in a different direction."

That new direction is much needed considering the slights Jackson had reportedly instigated with Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis and his very public criticisms of the two.

In a statement, Jackson said, "The New York Knicks will always hold a special place in my heart. This team and this town launched my NBA career. I will forever be indebted to them. I am grateful to Mr. Dolan for giving me the opportunity to return here."

The news of Jackson's departure has come to the delight of many New York fans who are hoping for better days for the Knicks franchise.

HALLELUJAH. A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Jun 28, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

When your team fires Phil Jackson but you remember James Dolan is still the owner #Knicks pic.twitter.com/JjtGvYnDmq — EdgyFlower (@GlamourKnicks) June 28, 2017

When Phil Jackson is officially fired from the #Knicks you know what's the only thing that will ruin my day ? pic.twitter.com/30q2H1oWkZ — NYK-NYJ-NYY-4life (@knicksjets4life) June 28, 2017

Knicks fans after finding out they fired Phil Jackson... #Knicks pic.twitter.com/oqBRvNKN04 — AAWOL (@goaawol) June 28, 2017

When ur a NY Knicks fan and don't have to hear the word "triangle" anymore.#Knicks pic.twitter.com/0HNfV7J6aB — Mozo (@famzmozo) June 28, 2017

James Dolan is firing, I mean, parting ways with Phil Jackson? Yes! Thought you were trading Melo and KP. Nope. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/sklfEvOo0H — whudat (@whudat) June 28, 2017