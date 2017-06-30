Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Chile vs. Germany 2017 Confederations Cup Final Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 30, 2017 02:25 PM EDT
We have reached the FIFA Confederations Cup finals and Germany, the defending World Cup champions, we go up against Chile, the back-to-back Copa America winners in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Here's everything you need to know about the last match of the tournament.

The Match

In a battle priming experience versus youth, this will, undoubtedly, be the most contested match in the Cup by far.

The two's draw earlier in the tournament has left analysts puzzled over which side will come out the victor.

Germany pulled off an impressive win over the Mexican national team this past Wednesday. The squad's younger, fresher players dominated early on with solid offensive attacks, punishing Mexico's questionable defensive lines.

Their performance, although stunning and impressionable, was not the nail-biter personified in the Chile-Portugal match.

The latter had been a tight exchange throughout, only to conclude in a 3-0 penalty-kicks win for Chile.

History

If recent memory serves, Chile and Germany battled it out in a German-won international friendly three years before last week's draw.

These were the only two matches that took place post-German reunification.

Prior to that, both teams competed against each other in three separate, FIFA World Cup matches.

Players to Watch

Coming off of spectacular finishes, both the Chilean and German teams are riding on raw, high-octane emotion as they set to meet in St. Petersburg come Sunday.

The South Americans have remarkable stars in the form of Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, and Claudio Bravo, the fantastic goalkeeper who kept Portugal at bay during the nerve-racking penalty shootout.

With Timo Werner, Leon Goretzka, and Julian Draxler at the helm, Germany has made it clear to the rest of the world that their young stars are fearless and forces not to be taken lightly.

Prediction

The victory will, ultimately, come down to a clash of mental toughness. Chile has shown their will to go the distance and fight when it most counts.

The Germans have shown a true gritty style that has served them well all throughout the tournament.

However, the Chileans present a convincing case with their stellar defense, Germany's biggest challenge going forward.

Germany packs some serious competition. But we're going with the Copa America champs on this one.

Chile takes the Cup in a 2-1 triumph.

Schedule and Streaming Info

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 2. You watch it on broadcast via FS1 and Telemundo or stream it live on ITV 4 and Fox Sports Go.

