Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, December 21, 2018 | Updated at 2:07 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Latino Hollywood: The Three Best-Known Mexican Inhabitants of the Dream Factory

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 06, 2018 09:42 AM EST
Close

Latino Hollywood: The Three Best-Known Mexican Inhabitants of the Dream Factory

Hollywood is well-known for attracting talented actors and uppity wannabes from all the corners of the globe. Youngsters from all over the US - and the rest of the world - gather in Los Angeles to pursue their dreams of becoming famous actors, screenwriters or directors but most of them never manage to stand out of the crowd. The people below have, in turn, managed to find their way to fame. And there's something that's common in all of them: they are all of a Mexican origin.

Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro is a great storyteller, and one of Mexico's three best-known filmmakers. During his career behind the camera, he tried his hands in horror (Blade II, The Strain), fantasy (El laberinto del fauno), comic book movies (Hellboy), science fiction (Pacific Rim), animation (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), and romantic fantasy with "The Shape of Water" that has won four Oscars, two Golden Globes, a Saturn, and a cornucopia of other awards.

Del Toro was born in 1964 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek - born Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico, made her big-screen Hollywood debut in Robert Rodriguez's 1995 action epic Desperado. She has the same (Mexican) director to thank for her next major movie role, too - her role as Santanico Pandemonium, the exotic dancer slash vampire queen was short but memorable. Since then, she amassed an impressive filmography, founded her production company, and collected an Oscar, Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, and Saturn nomination, among others. She is currently involved in three projects in production.

Anthony Quinn

A legendary actor with an impressive filmography and two Academy Awards under his belt - Anthony Quinn was another famous inhabitant of the Hollywood dream factory. Born in 1915 in Chihuahua, Mexico, during the Mexican Revolution. Soon after his birth, his family moved to the United States, where his father worked as an assistant cameraman at a movie studio. Quinn initially wanted to become a priest. Over the years, he was an apprentice preacher, a professional boxer, an art and architecture student, a stage actor, and finally, a film actor. He often played "ethnic" roles - according to Wikipedia, by 1947 he played "Indians, Mafia dons, Hawaiian chiefs, Filipino freedom-fighters, Chinese guerrillas, and Arab sheiks". Yet his big break came in 1951 when he played opposite Marlon Brando in "Viva Zapata!". His performance won him an Oscar, making him the first Mexican-American actor to take a golden statue home.

During his long and successful career, Quinn won two Oscars, was nominated for several others along with Golden Globes, and BAFTA's, and even got a Golden Raspberry nomination for his performance in 1992's "Mobsters". Anthony Quinn passed away in 2001, at the age of 86.

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

frank rubio National Hydrocarbons Commission

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

immmigrants post

Denis Mukwege

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad win 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.
This Little Frida Kahlo-Impersonator Is Excited for the Big Birthday Celebration

Frida Kahlo Festival in Dallas Is Setting a World Record
Best for Surfing - Lanikai Beach, Hawaii

America’s 10 Best Beaches and What To Do There
Don't expect Brady to start playing some defense now.

Tom Brady Takes on a Sumo Wrestler And Loses Badly (VIDEO)
Latinos and Muslims Come Together During Ramadan

Tacos Bring Latinos and Muslims Together During Ramadan
Brazil Teenager Inked on Forehead

Brazilian Teenager Humiliated with ‘I am a Thief’ Permanently Inked on Forehead
Airplane in the sky

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever
Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$389,290 Check Given to Fidencio Sanchez, Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After Fundraising Campaign Ends on GoFundMe
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics