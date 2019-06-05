A Turn Away From Mexico's Environment?

MEXICO CITY - A LITTLE over seven years ago, indigenous activist Rosalinda Dionicio Sánchezwas driving home to the mountain town of San Jose del Progreso with two colleagues when a car pulled up alongside and began shooting at them - Sanchez was shot twice, her cousin Bernardo Vasquez Sanchez, was killed.

According to Sanchez, the attack was in retaliation for their protests against Canadian firm Fortuna Silver Mines, which acquired a mine near the village in Oaxaca state in 2006. Since then, the town has become divided between those, like Sanchez, who oppose the company, and local government officials and miners who support it.

